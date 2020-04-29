Russian women doing buckwheat eyebrows now?! (PHOTOS)

Women in Russia have started to share online tips on how to do your eyebrows in a new way - with buckwheat.
“Saw this somewhere online, and decided to repeat,” wrote Instagram user kosulina_brows.
Other ladies weren’t far behind in deciding to follow the trend. Their eyebrows now look like this.
The fashion is also beginning to sweep through TikTok:
One of the participants in the challenge decided to spice things up with brown rice for a “mixed” effect.
And user ok_brows.57 is calling for people to observe a conscious consumption of buckwheat.
“If we’re being real here, let’s put that buckwheat back where it belongs on store shelves, and calm down already! Or we’ll be seeing a trend in toilet-paper-eyebrows pretty soon!,” she wrote.
