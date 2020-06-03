Moscow malls & parks open after 65 days of lockdown (PHOTOS)

Full body disinfection cabins for customers and no walking without masks and gloves. Muscovites are being forced to wake up to a new reality after self-isolation.

On June 1, Moscow eased the self-isolation regime introduced on March 28, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shopping malls, car showrooms, churches and city parks finally reopened after 65 days, while Muscovites are allowed to walk “on schedule”. This is how it looks.

GUM shopping center in Moscow. Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik Yekaterina Chesnokova/Sputnik

The summer in Moscow began with heavy rains and cold winds. However, many locals who finally get the right for a walk are weathering the elements to leave their homes.

Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills). Andrey Mayshev/Sputnik Andrey Mayshev/Sputnik

All urban parks are now open for visiting except Zaryadye near the Kremlin, but people can now legally walk in them, however while wearing masks (gloves are still required while traveling on public transport or when entering any grocery store or pharmacy). The fine for being outside without a mask is 4,000 rubles ($60). The fine for the same (as well as gloves) on public transport is 5,000 ($70).

Gorky Park. Alexey Filippov/Sputnik Alexey Filippov/Sputnik

Yes, and if a person wants to run or do exercises it must be done in a mask, too. Meanwhile, all outside sports infrastructure is still closed. This also includes amusement park rides, kids playgrounds and even benches. Cafes and restaurants can still only operate in “take away” mode.

Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. Mikhail Metsel/TASS Mikhail Metsel/TASS

Beside parks, Muscovites can now take a walk on the streets, but with some restrictions still (enforced from June 1 - June 14): they shouldn’t go further than 2 kilometers from their home, they can only do it three times a week (twice during working days and once on the weekend) and only according to the official schedule published on the Moscow administration website, from 9 am to 9 pm. People may also now visit churches and attend services.

Rolf Nissan car showroom. Sergey Karpukhin/TASS Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

To walk in a further location a local must receive a digital QR permit (no more than twice a week). Visiting groceries and pharmacies near home is not restricted. Seniors that are 65+ years of age, people with COVID-19 and those who are under observation must remain at home. Moscow authorities have allowed people to rent bicycles again, but asks customers to use sanitizers before and after using them.

Moscow metro on June 1. Stanilav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanilav Krasilnikov/TASS

Starting June 1, over 200,000 people in Moscow have been allowed back to work. And the Moscow Metro is no longer empty.

New shopping reality in Mocow. Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Clothes and computer stores have also finally opened in Moscow! It’s great news for people who miss shopping. According to the new rules, customers and staff must be in masks and gloves at all times. Signs reminding people to keep social distancing have also been put up.

Disinfection cabins at the entrance of the Yevropeysky (European) mall. Andrey Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrey Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

Meanwhile some shopping centers went further in observing antivirus measures and are welcoming their guests only after… “disinfection”.

Disinfection cabins for customers. Andrey Nikerichev/Moskva Agency Andrey Nikerichev/Moskva Agency

When entering the cabin, a person is treated with steam from disinfectants. It’s not just your ordinary sanitizer for hands! It’s a real industrial-grade disinfectant!

Everything for the constuction in the city of Mytischy outside Moscow. Kirill Zykov / Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov / Moskva Agency

Outside the city, in the Moscow Region, hardware stores and hypermarkets have now reopened, with hair and nail salons to follow soon. However, getting there and back from Moscow is only possible with a QR permit.

