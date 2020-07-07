Check out the first ever private ICEBREAKER yacht (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Victoria Ryabikova

Damen Yachting
The 77-meter long vessel belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov has already been lowered into the water in the Netherlands. And you can rent it for just €740,000 ($836,000) per week, if you’ve got some spare change lying around.

The owner of Tinkoff Bank revealed his plans to build an icebreaker-yacht to Forbes magazine in a July 2018 interview. 

“I want to build an icebreaker to travel to the North Pole, the Antarctic, the Arctic and traverse the Northern Sea Route to Kamchatka, Chukotka and the Kuril Islands,” Tinkov said back then. 

Damen Yachting

In March 2020, the businessman reported contracting leukemia, and later in June - covid-19, which he successfully beat. Despite his health issues, construction was finished as planned after two years and more than $2.5 billion in costs, according to the Yacht Harbour website, citing Forbes. ‘Damen Yachting’ handled the construction.

On July 3, 2020, Tinkov’s yacht, dubbed the ‘La Datcha’, was reportedly launched into the water in Vlissingen, Netherlands.  

Damen Yachting

The icebreaker-yacht is capable of braving ice 30-40 cm in thickness while out at sea for 40 days at a time. The vessel boasts two jacuzzis, a sauna, a steam bath, a massage room and a gym. For lovers of active vacations, there’s a helipad with two helicopters thrown in, as well as snowmobiles and - wait for it - a mini submarine!

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

The yacht can comfortably accommodate 25 crew and 12 guests. There are six staterooms, including two VIP offerings, equipped with private facilities and walk-in closets. 

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

The ‘La Datcha’ has its own website and offers the yacht up for rent at €740,000 per week, with a 30 percent upfront deposit (APA). Tinkov himself plans to spend up to 20 weeks a year aboard the vessel, so plan wisely! 

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

“The world is so vast, and our life so short, we must explore as much as much of it as we can,” the businessman said.

Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

travel business icebreaker river cruises
We've got more than 1,7 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies