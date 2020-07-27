10 most BEAUTIFUL (and brave!) Russian female emergency rescuers (PHOTOS)

These ladies in blue help people in different life situations and prove that working for the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) is not only for men!

Meet the Russian rescue women who investigate disasters, provide assistance to victims of accidents, work as operators and dog handlers... A real blend of beauty and professionalism!

1. Viktoria Grachyova, co-pilot of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. She was seriously fond of ballet in school, but unexpectedly for everyone, decided to become a pilot instead. After studying at the Institute of Civil Aviation in Krasnoyarsk (Siberia), she joined the Russian EMERCOM. Now she and her crew transport rescuers and victims of natural disasters. Victoria says that she has two new dreams: She wants to become an aircraft commander and to jump with a parachute.

MCHS Media MCHS Media

2. Svetlana Vasutina is a student studying fire safety in Volgograd. In her free time, she works as a fitness trainer and keeps a popular Instagram blog. She also loves sharp-edged weapons.

3. Tatyana Shkrobova is a dispatcher in the fire service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Birobidzhan (Far East).

4. Valeria Starodubtseva is a Senior Lieutenant at EMERCOM in Murmansk Region and Candidate for master of sports in rhythmic gymnastics! She deals with fire safety... and is an excellent markswoman.

5. Alyona Stepanova is a graduate of the Academy of the Ministry of Emergency SItuations in Ivanovo (Central Russia). After graduation, she will work in the firefighting service.

6. Tatyana Mezina is a firefighter in Moscow.

7. Olga Minchakova is the Captain of the internal service in Birobidzhan. She says work at EMERCOM is the best in the world! And she is always happy to talk about safety in her blog.

8. Margarita Mkrtchan from Moscow Region knows how to put out fires. Just check out her popular blog on Instagram about working for EMERCOM.

9. Anastasia Parshina assists in emergency situations in Moscow.

10. State small vessels contorller Yekaterina Pronyakina.

Ilya Pitlev/Sputnik Ilya Pitlev/Sputnik

