Women all over the world are having ‘Russian lips’ done (PHOTOS+VIDEOS)

There are some 78,700 posts on Instagram with the hashtag #russianlips, and videos with this hashtag have gathered nearly 3.9 million views on TikTok. So what are ‘Russian lips’ and why are they so popular?

Imagine a traditional Russian nesting doll, the matryoshka. She always has a rosy complexion and plump, Cupid's bow lips that are particularly full in the middle.

It is lips like these that Russian beauticians have been offering to their clients since 2015, and which are now also available from foreign beauty specialists.

Russian lips are done by using a filler injection with hyaluronic acid.

The procedure is quite painful, so in order to reduce the pain, first an anesthetic cream is applied to the lips, and the injection is administered only after the cream begins to have an effect.

The procedure usually takes not more than 15-20 minutes. Most of the filler goes into the middle section of the lips, in order to achieve that 'Russian doll' effect. Having received recommendations for further care, the patient can go home.

For the first three days, some swelling remains, after which the lips will start to look more natural.

The effect of plump lips lasts about four to six months. In Russia, the procedure costs an average of 15,000 rubles ($204.9). Abroad, it can cost from $500 to $800.

Lips like these make their owner look more doll-like, which is exactly what young women are after.

