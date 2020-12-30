15 photos that prove Russians CAN SMILE

Russians have a reputation of gloomy unfriendly people who never smile and are always in a bad mood and actually love suffering. But below, we show you the other side of our nation!
1. Pilots Alexander Bryadinsky and Vladimir Kokkinaki, 1938
2. A soldier with a horse, 1940s
3. Folk fun: Tug of war, 1950s
4. Friends on a hayfield, 1950s
5. ‘There were days of joy’, 1950s
6. Nikita Khrushchev and Soviet minister Lazar Kaganovich on a walk, 1950s
7. Spring sowing, 1950s
8. Grandmother and grandson, 1960s
9. Members of Komsomol, a youth organization, 1960s
10. Flight attendant,1960s
11. Leonid Brezhnev and Soviet super-workers, the Stakhanovites, 1970s
12. Girls laughing, 1970s
13. Soviet pioneers, 1970s
14. Coal miner, 1960s
15. Portrait of a laughing granddad, 1970s
