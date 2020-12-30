15 photos that prove Russians CAN SMILE

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond
Russians have a reputation of gloomy unfriendly people who never smile and are always in a bad mood and actually love suffering. But below, we show you the other side of our nation!

1. Pilots Alexander Bryadinsky and Vladimir Kokkinaki, 1938

Viktor Temin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

2. A soldier with a horse, 1940s

Boris Ignatovich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

3. Folk fun: Tug of war, 1950s

Mikhail Grachev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

4. Friends on a hayfield, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

5. ‘There were days of joy’, 1950s

Lev Borodulin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

6. Nikita Khrushchev and Soviet minister Lazar Kaganovich on a walk, 1950s

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

7. Spring sowing, 1950s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

8. Grandmother and grandson, 1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

9. Members of Komsomol, a youth organization, 1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

10. Flight attendant,1960s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

11. Leonid Brezhnev and Soviet super-workers, the Stakhanovites, 1970s

Vladimir Musaelyan/MAMM/MDF/TASS/russiainphoto.ru

12. Girls laughing, 1970s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

13. Soviet pioneers, 1970s

Georgy Zelma/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

14. Coal miner, 1960s

Unknown author/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

15. Portrait of a laughing granddad, 1970s

Yan Shvab/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

