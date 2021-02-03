Ice ‘mushrooms’ spotted on the Russian Far East (PHOTOS)

The water reservoir in Amur Region is sometimes “decorated” with amazing icy trees, which are made entirely by nature.

The Burei River in Russia’s Far East is an Amur River tributary and has an entire cascade of hydroelectric stations and water reservoirs formed by them.

And every winter, the Burei water reservoir has an interesting form of ice that appears that looks very similar to giant mushrooms!

The secret behind this mystery is easy: when the station processes a massive water discharge from the reservoir, its water level drops fast. At the same moment when the water is being drained, trees get frozen, due to the low temperatures and then heavy winds burnish the ice, turning it into such a specific form.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.