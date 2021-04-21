What was Russia like in 2001 (PHOTOS)

The Soviet Union is long gone, while the brand new country has already survived the ‘wild’ 1990s and under a new president, Vladimir Putin. Let’s take a glimpse on the cities’ streets and people of the very early 21st century.
Ex-president Boris Yeltsin shakes hands with Vladimir Putin
Spirit of the times
People at a bus stop
A monk in a Yaroslavl Region monastery
Moscow at dusk
Tug-of-war competition
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
Vladimir Putin on vacation
Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik
A view of the Moscow River and the Kremlin
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
St.Petersburg’s White Nights
Competitors in an international marathon in Moscow
Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik
‘Monuments cemetery’ in Moscow’s Muzeon park
Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, recently rebuilt after being demolished by the Soviets
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
Peterhof fountains near St. Petersburg
A couple of homeless people
A march of WWII veterans commemorating the legendary parade of 1941
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
A skateboarder at a festival of youth
Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik
Grandfather Frost rides a troika during the New Year celebrations in Siberia
Rap festival in Moscow
Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik
A policeman and St. Petersburg residents
Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images
Construction market
Children’s playground
Festival of ice sculptures
Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik
