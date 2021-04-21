What was Russia like in 2001 (PHOTOS)

The Soviet Union is long gone, while the brand new country has already survived the ‘wild’ 1990s and under a new president, Vladimir Putin. Let’s take a glimpse on the cities’ streets and people of the very early 21st century.

Ex-president Boris Yeltsin shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

AFP

Spirit of the times

Alexander Petrosyan/photoschool.kiev.ua

People at a bus stop

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

A monk in a Yaroslavl Region monastery

Yury Sadovnikov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Moscow at dusk

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

Tug-of-war competition

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Vladimir Putin on vacation

Vladimir Rodionov/Sputnik

A view of the Moscow River and the Kremlin

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

St.Petersburg’s White Nights

Yury Belinsky/TASS

Competitors in an international marathon in Moscow

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

‘Monuments cemetery’ in Moscow’s Muzeon park

Yury Abramochkin/Yury Abramochkin archive

Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, recently rebuilt after being demolished by the Soviets

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Peterhof fountains near St. Petersburg

Sergei Smolsky/TASS

A couple of homeless people

Valery Shustov/Sputnik

A march of WWII veterans commemorating the legendary parade of 1941

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

A skateboarder at a festival of youth

Alexander Polyakov/Sputnik

Grandfather Frost rides a troika during the New Year celebrations in Siberia

Anatoly Kuzyarin/TASS

Rap festival in Moscow

Dmitry Korobeinikov/Sputnik

A policeman and St. Petersburg residents

Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

Construction market 

Oleg Lastochkin/Sputnik

Children’s playground

Lyudmila Pakhomova/TASS

Festival of ice sculptures

Vladimir Fedorenko/Sputnik

