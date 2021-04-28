What was Russia like in 2011 (PHOTOS)

'Medvedev girls' congratulate President Dmitry Medvedev on his birthday

AFP
Russia was slowly recovering after the global financial crisis of 2008, while President Dmitry Medvedev was increasingly focused on technological developments, while cancelling daylight saving across the country.

A man ice dipping during the Orthodox Epiphany celebration

Maxim Shemetov/TASS

A St. Petersburg school student studying robotics 

Yury Belinsky/TASS

The palace of Tsar Alexis of Russia, newly built with archive blueprints  

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Opera diva Anna Netrebko performing on stage at the Mariinsky Theater

Yury Belinsky/TASS

Joggers in Santa outfits running across the Ob River in Novosibirsk during winter

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik 

View from the top of one of the newly built Moscow City business center skyscrapers

Vladimir Pesnya/Sputnik

Partygoers enjoying festivities in the southern Rostov Region

Valery Matitsyn/TASS

President Dmitry Medvedev awarding the Russian patriarch Kirill during the Council of Bishops

Mikhail Klimentiev/TASS

Viktor Pivovarov’s solo exhibition ‘They’ at the Moscow Museum of Contemporary Art

Alexandra Mudrats/TASS

A man installing a small web camera on the head of a reindeer to broadcast a day in its life

Ilya Pitalev/Sputnik

Military school students marching

Valery Sharifullin/TASS

Girls participating in the Miss Russia 2011 beauty pageant

Alexandra Mudrats/TASS

The Roza Khutor mountain resort in Sochi before the 2014 Winter Olympics

Valery Matystyn/TASS

Russia’s endless nightlife

Valery Sharifullin/TASS

A recently reopened Bolshoi Theater to a packed house after a long reconstruction

Andrei Babushkin/Sputnik

A girl enjoying a pancake during Maslenitsa celebrations in the city of Ryazan 

Alexander Ryumin/TASS

Stray dogs sleeping on a bus stop bench in the city of Kostroma

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Admiralteyskaya, a new St. Petersburg Metro station

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Traffic in Moscow with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

Horse carriages riding past the just completed buildings of the Grozny City business center in Grozny, Chechen Republic 

Said Tsarnaev/Sputnik

New Year decorations in Moscow

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

