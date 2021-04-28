What was Russia like in 2011 (PHOTOS)

'Medvedev girls' congratulate President Dmitry Medvedev on his birthday
AFP
Russia was slowly recovering after the global financial crisis of 2008, while President Dmitry Medvedev was increasingly focused on technological developments, while cancelling daylight saving across the country.
A man ice dipping during the Orthodox Epiphany celebration
A St. Petersburg school student studying robotics
The palace of Tsar Alexis of Russia, newly built with archive blueprints
Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
Opera diva Anna Netrebko performing on stage at the Mariinsky Theater
Joggers in Santa outfits running across the Ob River in Novosibirsk during winter
Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik
View from the top of one of the newly built Moscow City business center skyscrapers
Partygoers enjoying festivities in the southern Rostov Region
President Dmitry Medvedev awarding the Russian patriarch Kirill during the Council of Bishops
Viktor Pivovarov’s solo exhibition ‘They’ at the Moscow Museum of Contemporary Art
A man installing a small web camera on the head of a reindeer to broadcast a day in its life
Military school students marching
Girls participating in the Miss Russia 2011 beauty pageant
The Roza Khutor mountain resort in Sochi before the 2014 Winter Olympics
Russia’s endless nightlife
A recently reopened Bolshoi Theater to a packed house after a long reconstruction
A girl enjoying a pancake during Maslenitsa celebrations in the city of Ryazan
Stray dogs sleeping on a bus stop bench in the city of Kostroma
Admiralteyskaya, a new St. Petersburg Metro station
Traffic in Moscow with the Christ the Savior Cathedral in the background
Horse carriages riding past the just completed buildings of the Grozny City business center in Grozny, Chechen Republic
New Year decorations in Moscow
