A NEW railway station opens in Moscow - the first in over 100 years! (PHOTOS)

The new transportation hub became the 10th railway terminal in the city.

A new railway station in Moscow officially opened on May 29, 2021. The railway terminal, called Vostochny (which translates as “Eastern”), became the tenth railway station in Moscow and the first to be opened in the past 103 years.

Located in the Cherkizovo district of Moscow, the terminal serves long-distance trains coming from Nizhny Novgorod, Ivanovo, as well as transit trains from St. Petersburg and other cities.

The construction of the new railway station was launched in 2020. Upon completion, the terminal became a part of the Cherkizovo transportation hub, which consists of a metro station, a station on the Moscow Central Circle and on the ground urban transport.

The new station has a waiting room equipped with 200 seats and USB chargers, automated luggage storage, a business-class hall and a food court. The business-class hall occupies the second floor of the terminal, while other facilities, like ticket offices and waiting rooms, are located on the first floor.

“This is a large, comprehensive project that will, of course, have a great impact on the transport situation not only in this area but also in Moscow as a whole,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying.

The last railway terminal in Moscow — Kievsky — opened in 1918. The oldest railway station in the city — Leningradsky — has operated since 1851.

The last railway terminal in Moscow — Kievsky — opened in 1918.

