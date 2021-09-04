15 famous Russians as kids (PHOTOS)

It's already in their bright little eyes: Fame. Success. Greatness.

Of course you know these great Russians, but how did they look when they were in their first decades of life?

1. Mikhail Gorbachev (b. 1931), the only President of the USSR

Public domain; AP

2. Yuri Gagarin (1934-1968), the first man in space

TASS; Юрий Абрамочкин/Sputnik

3. Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007), the first President of the Russian Federation

TASS; AP

4. Anna Kournikova (b. 1981), former professional tennis player

@annakournikova; AP

5. Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), writer

In this photo (L), Leo Tolstoy is not a kid – he's 17. However, there are no earlier photos of Leo Tolstoy.

Leo Tolstoy State Museum

6. Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881), writer

Public domain; Legion Media

7. Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), the leader of the Bolshevik party

Legion Media

8. Pyotr Chaikovsky (1840-1893), composer

Public domain; Rischgitz/Getty Images

9. Alexander Ovechkin (b. 1985), NHL hockey player

@aleksandrovechkinofficial; Joosep Martinson/World Cup of Hockey/Getty Images

10. Maria Sharapova (b. 1987), tennis player

@mariasharapova; Jason Mendez/Getty Images

11. Anna Netrebko (b. 1971), opera singer

@anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago; George Pimentel/Getty Images

12. Mikhail Baryshnikov (b. 1948), ballet dancer

@Mikhail Baryshnikov; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

13. Joseph Brodsky (1940-1996), poet

Archive photo; Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

14. Irina Shayk (b. 1986), model

@irinashayk; Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

15. Natalya Vodianova (b. 1982), model

@natasupernova; Corbis/Getty Image

