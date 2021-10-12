What’s the Russian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai like? (PHOTOS)

The most large-scale international exhibition has started and Russia prepared something special to amaze guests.

About 25 million people are expected to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai, the first of its kind event in the Middle East & North Africa. And that’s how many people are likely to see the magnificent Russian pavilion created according to the main topic of the exhibition: “Creative Mind: Driving the Future’.

The multi-colored dome with thousands of events

The pavilion is built in the form of a giant dome, with its outer shell consisting of many tiny multi-colored tubes. Their interlacing creates a visual effect of endlessness and symbolizes the eternal process of cognition and learning the world. The exhibition within the pavilion, created by Simpateka Entertainment Group, researches the brain and the multimedia installation shows its structure and how it works.

The pavilion also has a busy cultural program, including best opera and ballet stagings, lectures, museums’ presentations and Russian language lessons. The festival ‘From Russia with…’ will showcase the best movies, animations, performances and digital art pieces.

Alongside the cultural agenda, the dense business program is scheduled for Dubai. Within the walls of the Russian dome, experts will discuss a range of topics including space, innovative technologies, urban development, e-commerce, agriculture, education, as well as medicine and healthcare.

The concept behind the agenda

In terms of creators and inventors, Russia has always been on top: writer Leo Tolstoy, chemist Dmitry Mendeleev, space engineer Sergei Korolev, to name a few. And a hundred years ago, Russia was an epicenter of worldwide attention for bringing together the most progressive creative spheres: Russian Seasons of Sergei Diaghilev, avant-garde art by Mikhail Larionov and Kazimir Malevich, Stanislavsky’s theatrical method and many more. And still today, a big share of the Russian market belongs to the creative economy, especially in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Russian pavilion at the Dubai Expo is aimed at telling the tale about all of Russia’s creative and scientific innovations of the past. But, at the same time, it shows what’s new and how modern Russian creative minds are driving the future.

Expo 2020 Dubai started October 1, 2021, and will be open until March 31, 2022. For more information about the Russian pavilion, visit www.expo2020russia.org

