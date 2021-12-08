10 new Moscow Metro stations open in ONE day! (PHOTOS)

For the first time since the Moscow Metro opened in 1935, ten stations have been put into operation at once. All of them are along a 20-km part of the upcoming Big Circle Line that is expected to be completed by the end of year 2022. The entire Big Circle Line will have 31 stations and a total distance of about 70 kilometers.
Take a closer look at the brand new stations below!
You can check out an interactive map of the Moscow Metro here.
