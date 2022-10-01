When does winter begin in Russia?

In some regions, it’s already time to pull on warm clothes in October, while in others, they haven’t even taken them out of the closet yet.

Sochi dwellers get to enjoy the last warm days on the Black Sea coast, while, in Moscow and Kazan, the late fall begins. But, over by the Urals, winter has already arrived.

Happy first snow! Brrr!

Residents of Yekaterinburg saw the first snow back on September 26, although it usually starts snowing in the Urals in early October.

Donat Sorokin/TASS Donat Sorokin/TASS

In Siberian cities, the first snow usually begins in the second half of September and, by November, it is well and truly winter. However, real frosts come later.

In Novosibirsk, the first snow fell on September 28.

Alexander Kryazev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazev/Sputnik

In Bratsk, Irkutsk Region, it also fell on September 28.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

The first snow has already surprised residents of Kemerovo and Krasnoyarsk (southern Siberia), some areas of Yakutia (Far East), Murmansk (North) and even Bashkiria and Kostroma Region (central Russia).

The snow in Neryungri, Yakutia, late September, 2021. Andrei Sorokin/Sputnik Andrei Sorokin/Sputnik

In the mountainous regions of Altai (Siberia), fresh snow fell back in mid-August. But, in general, last year’s snow is still there.

Altai, summer 2021. Andrei Varenkov/Sputnik Andrei Varenkov/Sputnik

Many parts of the Russian Arctic also have snow left over from the previous year. Additionally, it was quite snowy in Chukotka even in August.

What about Moscow and St. Petersburg?

There is a traditional Russian holiday called ‘Pokrov Day’ on October 14.

The Russian Orthodox Church celebrates the Intercession of the Holy Virgin on this day and, in Slavic beliefs, it is interpreted as the day of the meeting of fall and winter. And, often, the first snow is noticed in mid-October. However, this is more relevant to the central part of Russia.

Below is the first snow in the town of Kineshma.

Kineshma in November 2021. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

In Moscow, snow falls most often at the end of October, but quickly melts. The permanent snow only starts to cover Moscow in December.

Moscow in November 2021. Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik

In St. Petersburg, snow falls in November and winters there are usually without hard frosts. But with a lot of icy cold rain. However, the winter of 2021 was very snowy!

Last winter in St. Petersburg. Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Waiting for winter

In the Far East (Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) locals enjoy the first snow in November.

Vladivostok in last November. Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

But, in the southern cities of Russia, the first snow falls closer to the end of December, sometimes as late as January. And, in some years, it may not fall at all, but we can’t say that the locals are too upset. Well, palm trees in the snow is a very unusual thing to see.

Sochi last winter was like... Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

But when does winter end in Russia, you ask? Well, find out here!

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.