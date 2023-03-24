Soviet kisses: From innocent pioneers to political heavyweights (PHOTOS)

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Юрий Абрамочкин; TASS
In the USSR, the tradition of kissing (and kissing on the lips) was incredibly widespread. Here are some photos proving it.

A kiss against your will.

Stepan Lutovinin

Sisters’ kiss posing for a photo.

Shakhvelaz Aivazov/TASS

A cute pioneer kiss.

Yury Abramochkin/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A mother kisses her son goodbye before he departs for a partisan unit.

Mikhail Trakhman/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A soldier happily kisses his wife and daughter after reuniting with them after World War II.

Anatoly Morozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A masculine kiss in front of Stalin.

Baltic Fleet museum/russiainphoto.ru

Children’s author Samuil Marshak gives a kiss to pioneers.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Kissing an icon is also an important part of Russian Orthodox life.

Vladimir Zotov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A romantic goodbye kiss. You still think there was no sex in the USSR? Then click here to find out more!

Georgy Rozov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A passionate wedding kiss under the egging on of “Bitter!” (“Gorko!”) from the guests. 

Oleg Knorring/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

A discreet kiss after a civil marriage registration.

Vladimir Bogdanov/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And a kiss celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary. 

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Not a very enthusiastic kiss.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

And a very enthusiastic kiss with a good friend.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Friends can be different.

Semyon Mishin-Morgenstern/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s wedding kiss with Yury Gagarin happily watching.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Farewell kiss before heading off to the army.

I.Logunov/South Urals historical museum/russiainphoto.ru

A kiss of freedom during perestroika. 

Nikolai Bakharev/MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Stalin kissing his fellow, Vyacheslav Molotov.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

Everyone’s kissing. What’s going on? The cosmonauts are back on Earth.

MAMM/MDF/russiainphoto.ru

The legendary kiss Leonid Brezhnev gave to East Germany leader, Erich Honecker.

TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

  • Subscribe to our Telegram channel
  • Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
  • Enable push notifications on our website
  • Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ussr Soviet Union photography love
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies