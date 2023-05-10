Russia opens FOUNTAIN season! Look how amazing it is! (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

In early May, fountain season opened in most Russian cities.

The fountains in Peterhof. Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Petr Kovalev/TASS Petr Kovalev/TASS

The majestic cascades in Peterhof, which is not far from St. Petersburg, were among the first to unleash their watery delight.

Majestic Peterhof Palace fountains

In Moscow, in just the past 10 years, more than 60 new fountains have appeared.

In addition, there was the reopening of the renovated Soviet-era fountains at VDNH, the fountains at the Tsaritsyno park, and the modern-day fountains at the national World War II memorial on Poklonnaya Hill.

A fountain at the Tsaritsyno Estate Denis Voronin / Moskva Agency Denis Voronin / Moskva Agency

In addition to conventional fountains, you can also admire Floating Fountains in Moscow, on the Vodotvodniy Canal near the Tretyakovsky Bridge. They consist of 17 pieces, each weighing 300 kilos. At night time they are spectacularly illuminated.

Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik Vladimir Vyatkin/Sputnik

In Vladivostok, the fountains were activated on May 1. You can watch this watery spectacle on Sportivnaya Embankment, on Admiral Fokin Street and near the University. They will be active until October 1.

In Novosibirsk, traditionally the first fountain starts up at the zoo; (yes, the zoo where the very sociable manuls live.)

Russian resorts in the Caucasus and the Black Sea are already prepared to host many summer visitors who will come there to enjoy the good weather and who can count on the illuminated fountains for cooling off during the intense summer heat.

Fountains in the resort city of Adler. Legion Media Legion Media

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.