15 most beautiful fountains in Russia (PHOTOS)

The first fountains appeared in Russia in the 17th century and, since then, different cities are competing in the scale and beauty of water structures.
1. Grand Cascade fountain in Peterhof
2. Samson fountain in Peterhof
3. Lion Cascade fountain in Peterhof
4. Friendship of Nations fountain in VDNKh park, Moscow
5. The Stone Flower fountain in VDNKh park, Moscow
6. Fountain in front of the Bolshoi Theater, Moscow
7. The Abduction of Europa fountain at Europe Square in Moscow
Vladimir Sidoropolev/Global Look Press/Legion Media
9. Floating fountain in the Ob River, Novosibirsk
10. Seven Girls fountain in Ufa
11. Singing Fountain in Sochi Olympic Park
12. Singing Fountain in Kislovodsk
13. Barmaley (Children’s Khorovod) Fountain in Volgograd
14. Four Seasons fountain in Tyumen
15. Musical fountain in Ulan-Ude
