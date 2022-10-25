15 most beautiful fountains in Russia (PHOTOS)

The first fountains appeared in Russia in the 17th century and, since then, different cities are competing in the scale and beauty of water structures.

1. Grand Cascade fountain in Peterhof

Legion Media Legion Media

2. Samson fountain in Peterhof

Legion Media Legion Media

3. Lion Cascade fountain in Peterhof

Legion Media Legion Media

4. Friendship of Nations fountain in VDNKh park, Moscow

Legion Media Legion Media

5. The Stone Flower fountain in VDNKh park, Moscow

Legion Media Legion Media

6. Fountain in front of the Bolshoi Theater, Moscow

Legion Media Legion Media

7. The Abduction of Europa fountain at Europe Square in Moscow

Legion Media Legion Media

8. Infiniti fountain in Krasnodar park

Vladimir Sidoropolev/Global Look Press/Legion Media Vladimir Sidoropolev/Global Look Press/Legion Media

9. Floating fountain in the Ob River, Novosibirsk

Legion Media Legion Media

10. Seven Girls fountain in Ufa

Legion Media Legion Media

11. Singing Fountain in Sochi Olympic Park

Sergei Bobyles/TASS Sergei Bobyles/TASS

12. Singing Fountain in Kislovodsk

Legion Media Legion Media

13. Barmaley (Children’s Khorovod) Fountain in Volgograd

Kirill Braga/Sputnik Kirill Braga/Sputnik

14. Four Seasons fountain in Tyumen

Legion Media Legion Media

15. Musical fountain in Ulan-Ude

Legion Media Legion Media

