Meet Simba, the most stylish cat in Russia! (PHOTOS)

@primsimba
A Kuril bobtail named Simba lives in Vladivostok (Far East), keeps a blog and cheers up his followers by posing with various stylish Russian folk outfits (the number of which will impress any fashionista!) 

@primsimba

In winter, Simba likes to go fishing in an ushanka hat and a sweater with snowflakes with his owner Sergei; he also likes to hang out with bikers in a leather jacket and helmet!

@primsimba

In summer, he usually relaxes in the countryside in a red kosovorotka shirt and, while yachting, he, of course, always wears a striped sailor top. 

@primsimba

Simba also owns a sweatshirt, cool sunglasses and different hats.

@primsimba

His clothes are custom sewn at a tailor, while his sweaters are specially knitted by another craftswoman.

@primsimba

@primsimba

Meanwhile, some of Simba’s cool headgear, like, for example, the helmet for the knights tournament, Sergei made on his own.

@primsimba

You wouldn’t tell by looking at him, but Simba is already four years old.

@primsimba

He’s been traveling around cheering people up from an early age and always behaves very calmly, according to Sergei.

@primsimba

And he has become so popular that many now know him as Vladivostok's most famous cat!

@primsimba

