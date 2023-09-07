Meet Simba, the most stylish cat in Russia! (PHOTOS)

A Kuril bobtail named Simba lives in Vladivostok (Far East), keeps a blog and cheers up his followers by posing with various stylish Russian folk outfits (the number of which will impress any fashionista!)

In winter, Simba likes to go fishing in an ushanka hat and a sweater with snowflakes with his owner Sergei; he also likes to hang out with bikers in a leather jacket and helmet!

In summer, he usually relaxes in the countryside in a red kosovorotka shirt and, while yachting, he, of course, always wears a striped sailor top.

Simba also owns a sweatshirt, cool sunglasses and different hats.

His clothes are custom sewn at a tailor, while his sweaters are specially knitted by another craftswoman.

Meanwhile, some of Simba’s cool headgear, like, for example, the helmet for the knights tournament, Sergei made on his own.

You wouldn’t tell by looking at him, but Simba is already four years old.

He’s been traveling around cheering people up from an early age and always behaves very calmly, according to Sergei.

And he has become so popular that many now know him as Vladivostok's most famous cat!

