Typical denizens of the ‘Moscow Soho’ as ironic dolls! (PHOTOS)

An artist that goes by the online moniker ‘Nidgus’ has released a new collection of original dolls that highlight some of the typical characters that one can encounter around the affluent Patriarch's Ponds area in the very heart of Moscow.

Designer and artist ‘Nidgus’ has released his latest virtual collection of dolls portraying the capital's inhabitants. In the past, he ironically depicted various customers of a Russian grocery store, as well as some typical residents of Moscow. This time, the artist decided to focus on some of the frequent visitors to one of the most exclusive areas of Moscow – Patriarch's Ponds.

Patriarch's Ponds or ‘Patriki’, as the area is informally known as, is one of the most popular and exclusive districts in the capital, with expensive restaurants, stores, exhibition spaces and a unique atmosphere. It acquired this status in the late 2010s and has even been nicknamed the ‘Moscow Soho’. For this reason, not only those who like walking round the old city center, but also people curious to visit this "hub of affluence" converge on the area to (enviously) observe the local life.

So, here are some of the personalities you can see in Patriarch's Ponds:

Girl sauntering around the streets in the hope of ending up in front of the lens of paparazzi

An interviewer who's polled more "rich" people than the editor-in-chief of Forbes Magazine

A courier delivering food from high-end restaurants

Two fashionable guys just going about their business

A young woman standing around in the street flashing an enormous brand name shopping bag

A female office worker who's having lunch in a restaurant

A man from St. Petersburg, popular among his close acquaintances, who has accidentally ended up in the camera lens

A middle-aged man in a baker boy cap. The only person in the street who actually has any money!

