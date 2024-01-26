Typical denizens of the ‘Moscow Soho’ as ironic dolls! (PHOTOS)

Designer and artist ‘Nidgus’ has released his latest virtual collection of dolls portraying the capital's inhabitants. In the past, he ironically depicted various customers of a Russian grocery store, as well as some typical residents of Moscow. This time, the artist decided to focus on some of the frequent visitors to one of the most exclusive areas of Moscow – Patriarch's Ponds.
Patriarch's Ponds or ‘Patriki’, as the area is informally known as, is one of the most popular and exclusive districts in the capital, with expensive restaurants, stores, exhibition spaces and a unique atmosphere. It acquired this status in the late 2010s and has even been nicknamed the ‘Moscow Soho’. For this reason, not only those who like walking round the old city center, but also people curious to visit this "hub of affluence" converge on the area to (enviously) observe the local life.
So, here are some of the personalities you can see in Patriarch's Ponds:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox