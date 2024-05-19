All-Russian wedding festival held in Moscow (PHOTOS)

More than 150 couples from different regions got married at the All-Russian Wedding Festival in Moscow.

It took place as part of the ‘Russia’ international exhibition at VDNKh on May 12-19.

Many couples decided to get married in folk costumes. Among them were newlyweds from the republics of Chuvashia, Karelia, Buryatia and Komi, as well as Voronezh, Penza, Arkhangelsk regions and many others.

In addition to the ceremonial registration of marriage, the newlyweds familiarized the exhibition guests with the traditions of their regions.

During the festival, regional pavilions also organized theatrical performances, concerts and various master classes.

The opening of the festival was timed to coincide with the folk holiday Krasnaya Gorka, the first Sunday after Easter.

Weddings registered on this day are considered to be the longest lasting.

