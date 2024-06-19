10 INCREDIBLE Russian monasteries in black & white (PHOTOS)

For almost a year, architectural photographer Mikhail Rozanov traveled around these cloisters, choosing the right time of year for each one. His goal was to capture eternity.

1. St. Sergius Trinity Lavra, Moscow Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

2. St. Seraphim Diveyevo Convent, Nizhny Novgorod Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

3. Kirillo-Belozersky Monastery, Vologda Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

4. Verkhoturye St. Nicholas Monastery, Sverdlovsk Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

5. Posolskiy Holy Transfiguration Monastery, Republic of Buryatia

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

6. Optina Pustyn, Kaluga Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

7. Pskov-Caves Monastery, Pskov Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

8. Abalak Znamensky Monastery, Tyumen Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

9. Kostomarovo Savior Convent, Voronezh Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

10. Solovetsky Monastery, Arkhangelsk Region

Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery Mikhail Rozanov/Courtesy of Tretyakov gallery

These and other breathtaking photos can be seen at the 'Wall and Word' exhibition at the New Tretyakov Gallery until August 20, 2024.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.