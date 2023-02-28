20 masterpieces of architecture photographer Mikhail Rozanov (PHOTOS)

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts
Only through an artist’s lens can one discern the details of usual buildings, parks and city sculptures, something we miss in our everyday rhythm. All of them appear in a new light, sometimes as true pieces of art.

Mikhail Rozanov is considered one of the most famous Moscow photographers with his distinctive style and narratives, who is mainly working in the black-and-white format. His works are distinguished by minimalism, academic rigor and restraint.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

Architecture is his passion. Across the entire world, he photographs his favorite objects. Through his lens, they sometimes become true pieces of art.

Mikhail Rozanov/ROSPHOTO

Rozanov is interested in unusual styles and objects at the turn between eras. His whole ‘Dream’ series, for example, was dedicated to the triumphant Stalinist Empire style architecture in Moscow.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

Soviet neoclassicism is distinguished by a geometrically precise style, which inspires Rozanov a lot.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

He also captures monumental decorative ornaments that regular passers-by often don’t pay attention to.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

From Soviet Moscow Rozanov easily travels to the Louvre through his lens.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

He admires the sculptures and geometry of the parks in Versailles. 

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

And then he returns to Peterhof.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

The Soviet VDNKh park inspired him with its order and “clarity of purpose” – that’s how he called another one of his series of works about Soviet heritage in architecture.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

It’s impossible to miss allusions to antiquity in these Soviet classic buildings, where, even among ruins, one can be inspired by “Order”, as Rozanov’s series of works is called.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

Decorative ornaments in purely Soviet style around the perimeter of the Lenin Library are simply invisible to common passersby – but Rozanov gives them the opportunity to see them. These figures of kolkhoz and factory workers look especially surreal against the backdrop of the golden Moscow Kremlin domes.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

The majestic Moscow Kremlin itself doesn’t need any additional remarks – a witness of tsarist times, as well adorned with Soviet red stars.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

A very familiar-to-every-Russian silhouette of the Moscow Kremlin’s walls (built, by the way, by Italian craftsmen, so you can find similar shapes in Milan).

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

A large series of astonishing works by Rozanov is dedicated to the Moscow Kremlin.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

There’s another series consisting of holy places described in the Gospel. Here, for example, is the passage to Golgotha in Jerusalem. 

Mikhail Rozanov/ROSPHOTO

Here’s the Mount of Olives.

Mikhail Rozanov/ROSPHOTO

There are also geometric abstractions among Rozanov’s works.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

Where, sometimes, it is difficult to understand, which country it is… or which continent… or even planet!

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

This architecturally precise iceberg in Antarctica, for instance, Rozanov named ‘Space’ – an impressive and boundless space of ice and icebergs.

Mikhail Rozanov/ROSPHOTO

One of Rozanov’s latest series is dedicated to steel, glass and concrete. He studied these materials across all of Europe, including Berlin (and its famous TV tower), which can be seen in the photo below.

Mikhail Rozanov/Ruarts

