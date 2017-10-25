6 survival tips for foreigners at Russian food markets

Have you ever been to Moscow food markets?Moskva Agency
Russia - and Moscow - has many great food markets where you can buy a wide range of local and foreign food, and also meet friends. Below are a few tips to help you out, and some useful phrases. Enjoy.
If you visit a particular market more than once then you’ll be able to get pally with the sellers and you might even get discounts. "It’s better to buy from one seller all the time and establish contact with him," advises Muscovite Darya Sokolova.
Friendly sellers can give you tips
You can also ask locals about the best places to buy different products. In Moscow, for example, it’s recommended to buy meat at Dorogomilovsky market (Kievskaya Metro), there are great fruits and vegetables at Moskovoretsky market (Nakhimovsky Prospekt Metro), and the freshest seafood at Cheryomushinskiy market (Akademicheskaya Metro).
Helpful phrases: “Vy
“Trust, but check,” goes one famous Russian proverb. Low prices can be tempting but always ask yourself why they are low. There may be a catch.
Don’t be shy about taking your own scales to the market. In some Russian shops and
Helpful phrases: “Skolko
Food markets are good because
Helpful phrases: “Mogu ya
Helpful phrases: “Mozhno li
Many private sellers do not accept credit cards and Apple Pay. Make sure you have enough Russian rubles. And of course, keep eye on your wallet. A market is a market, so petty thieves may be on the lookout.
Helpful phrases: “Ya
Markets become new places for brunches!Moskva Agency
Some old markets in Russia have now become really trendy places so don’t be afraid to visit the market’s food court. Take, for example, Danilovsky market (Tulskaya Metro). Muscovites often complain about high prices but it’s undoubtedly one of the best places to buy Vietnamese Pho soup, Moroccan
"This place evokes a sense of pleasure - esthetics, energy, taste," wrote Internet user Yanina Volkova on Facebook. "The food court impresses with its variety - hamburgers, oysters, soup with crabs’ claws, khinkali, pelmeni, noodles, steaks, Armenian food, Cypriot food, my favorite Vietnamese food! A kind of oasis!"
Helpful phrases: “Mozhno
