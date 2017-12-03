How to make delicious apple roses without pricking your finger

Apples are the king of Slavic dessert cuisine. If you want to surprise your family and friends with a delicious and easy-to-make apple treat - something instead of regular apple pie - then the following recipe is definitely for you.

As a northern country Russia enjoys a bounty of fruits and berries. Apples are relatively easy and cheap to grow, and so it's no surprise they’re a main ingredient in many Russian desserts. If you ask a Russian housewife what she can make out of apples you'll be surprised by the variety of options: dried, soaked, baked, conserved, leavened and stewed. You can do almost anything with apples, and the only limit is your imagination.

I'd like to offer a recipe how to make yummy apple pastries with a modern twist – crispy apple roses. They are incredibly easy to make, and need only the simplest ingredients. Sounds good, right?

Ingredients for 4 roses:

- 250g puff pastry

- 2 medium size apples

- ½ lemon

- 1 egg

- 6 tablespoons sugar

- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

- plain flour for dusting

- icing sugar for serving

Instructions:

Thaw your puff pastry at room temperature for about 30 minutes. To work the pastry it should be very smooth and soft. As the pastry thaws prepare the apples by removing the core and cutting thin slices. The thinner the better: it will help to roll our roses easily.

Put the apple slices in a clear bowl and cover with boiling water. Add lemon juice and leave apples for about 7-10 minutes until they are soft enough to bend without breaking. Cooking apple slices in hot lemon water also prevents them from changing color. When ready dry the apples slightly with paper towels.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Dust your working surface with flour and unwrap the smooth pastry. Using a rolling pin stretch the pastry into a big and thin rectangular shape. Then cut the pastry into four equal strips.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Beat one egg with 2 tablespoons of water and coat the surface of each strip with egg wash slightly. Now you have to prepare the filling. In a small bowl simply mix sugar with cinnamon, and spread your stuffing over the strips evenly. Then place the apple slices on the top half of each strip, slightly overlapping them. The slices should stick out of the strips a tiny bit. Fold the bottom of the pastry over the apples and then again coat the remaining pastry surface with egg wash.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Next, carefully roll the pastry to form rose-shape buns, and place the roses in a regular cake pan.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Bake for about 45 minutes at 180 °C (350 °F) until fully cooked inside and brown outside.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Move the pan to a lower oven rack in case the apple tops start to burn.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Generously dust with icing sugar and serve warm. Here are your roses: fresh, crispy and not at all prickly. The taste is even more insanely delicious if you add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.