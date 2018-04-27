Oladyi: Babushka's perfect breakfast on a lazy weekend

Everyone probably knows bliny, the very thin pancake often stuffed with various fillings. Now meet oladyi, which are considered to be the superpower of Russian babushkas.

Nearly every Russian grandmother serves oladyi for breakfast, and it's a version of American pancakes, but puffier and creamier in taste. Their first official mentioning was in the 16th century, in the Domostroy, an encyclopedic book of daily household life. Besides Russian cuisine, oladyi are widely prepared in Ukraine and Belarus.

Oladyi are so closely connected with Russian culture that there are even common beliefs about them. For instance, seeing oladyi in a dream means you're likely to have a cheerful conversation with a relative or a friend.

Russians think that oladyi make the perfect breakfast because they cook quickly – both the greasing and frying take a few minutes. They go well with every topping: sweet syrups, jams, sour cream or salty salmon. Another great thing about oladyi is that you can make them out of almost any sort of flour. Still, my favorite variation is the one with regular white wheat flour.

My love story with oladyi began in early childhood when granny woke me with the smell of this treat. Extremely fluffy and tender, oladyi have always been one of my favorite breakfasts and snacks. Even today every weekend brunch includes oladyi in my house. Granny even makes them on an open fire when we arrange a picnic in the countryside. It's really not about the place and kitchen – all you need is a griddle and babushka’s proper batter recipe.

Ingredients:

250 ml kefir or plain yoghurt;

1 egg;

about 160-180 g flour;

1 tablespoon sugar;

0.5 tablespoon baking soda;

a pinch of salt;

sunflower oil.

Cooking:

First, whisk an egg in a bowl withkefir or yoghurt. Oladyi batter also works perfectly with ryazhenka. All the ingredients must be room temperature. Then add sugar and salt, and mix everything.

Next, gradually sift flour with baking soda. It's important to add baking soda, not separately, but mixed with flour so that the batter reacts properly. Stir the mixture until smooth and silky. You should achieve a texture similar to thick sour cream.

Heat your griddle with sunflower oil. When hot enough, grease with butter using one heaped tablespoon per circle. Oladyi increase in size when frying, so leave free space between them on the pan.

Cook on medium heat to avoid burning on the surface, as well as half-cooked inside. When oladyi are golden-brown on the bottom, flip over. Oladyi cook quickly so keep an eye on them.

Put the oladyi on paper towels to be rid of the excess oil. Serve with icing sugar, sour cream, jams, honey or sweet condensed milk, and enjoy your perfect breakfast or lunch. Priyatnogo appetita!

