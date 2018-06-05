Tasty or nasty? This Russian food art will test your imagination - and stomach

Dressed herring is a traditional festive dish in Russia () but this new version is more like a babushka than a salad.
We are speechless...
Kids will love this salad. Let’s just hope no mice were harmed in the making.
Would you like some salad with your mayonaise?
If you think number 4 was a little heavy on the sauce, what about this one?
Sometimes adults will go to great lengths to get their kids to eat.
Don’t be fooled, it’s actually chicken in disguise. Can you guess why it’s undercover?
Pasta hair, ketchup highlights, and green eyes. Stunning.
What to cook if you have only sausages, pasta, and ketchup? Here’s the answer.
Russian anecdote:
Student A: “Two sausages, please!”
Student B: “Wow, you’re living it up!”
Student A: “And 16 forks!”
Indigestion will be the least of your worries after eating this cake.
Ingredients: Eggs, cucumbers, sausages, and love.
