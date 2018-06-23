Say ‘No’ to ice cream with this healthy Soviet-era alternative

You still have time to catch strawberry season and stock up on this refreshing summer sherbet for the winter.

I’ve never been a fan of heavy ice cream, and hard-as-ice berry sherbet occupies a top place in my gastronomic list of favorites. For a long time each summer my granny has had a special culinary ritual: in June she mashes tons of fresh strawberry with sugar in a food processor; then fills small paper cups with this mixture, and freezes it. Enjoying a cup of this summer miracle in wintertime is the best.

Granny’s inspiration for this delight has always been berry sherbet, a recipe that dates to the Soviet era when it was always served in authentic paper cups and eaten on a popsicle. It was the only type of dessert that didn’t leave you thirsty but really freshened you up on a hot day.

The best thing about sherbet is that there’s no milk or any diary, so it’s absolutely perfect for summer days. You can also control the amount of sugar, and those who want their sherbet to be extra healthy can add a tiny bit and enjoy a truly natural dessert. Needless to say, sherbet is exceptionally child-friendly, and is a nice and healthy snack for kids.

Personally, I adore homemade sherbet all year round as a light berry dessert with a unique sweet and icy flavor. You can actually make it not only from seasonal fruits and berries, but also from frozen ones: cherry, currant, cranberry and so on. Strawberry sherbet, however, is special for me as far as its texture and taste, so I suggest trying it. Here’s a simple recipe of sherbet that you can easily make with just four common ingredients.

Ingredients:

300 g strawberry puree

150 g sugar

20 g cornstarch

500 ml water

fresh mint (optional)

Cooking:

To make puree put the strawberries in a blender and leave in the fridge. I add fresh mint, mashing it with strawberry so that the taste is unique and fresh.

The next step is preparing kissel – a special liquid that makes sherbet smoother and more consistent. Take about 400 ml water, mix with sugar in a pan and bring to a boil.

In a separate bowl mix the remaining 100 ml of water with cornstarch and add it to syrup. Prepare the kissel on low heat, stirring it slowly until it thickens and becomes slightly viscid and goopy.

Set the kissel aside and let cool for about 30 minutes. Then properly blend berry puree with kissel; put the mixture in a container and leave it in the freezer.

After about an hour give the sherbet a good stir and put in the freezer. Repeat this step every hour or two until you get the desired consistency. I prefer my sherbet quite soft, and so I take it out the freezer while it’s not too icy. Finally, place into cups and enjoy.

Priyatnogo appetita!

