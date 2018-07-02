6 must-eat dishes in Vladivostok

“Have you already tried Ussuriysk solyanka?” Katya asks as we drive to eat raw scallops on a remote farm in Vladivostok.
“Nope, what's that?” I asked. “That is a must!” she said and we run to the nearest food store. Here are some of the most authentic dishes that you should try in Vladivostok.
Restaurants here suggest boiling or steaming an entire crab, but we advise ordering it only if you are two or more persons - it's really big! This is an experience that all Chinese tourists are having here.
If you don't want to deal with cracking the crab legs, however, there are many other dishes with crab:
Where to find: Zuma restaurant, Pyaty Ocean, Ogonek, Novik Country Club
N.B. On Sept. 17-27, 2018, Vladivostok's restaurants are holding the International King Crab Festival, 'Grab a Crab.' Isn't this a good reason to come to Russia's
Try at least one raw scallop with a drop of lemon or soy sauce. Some restaurants serve live scallops in shells, and they move and seem to breathe. If you dare clean them – order them; it will be cheaper sometimes. Scallops have a pleasant sweet taste, which is a little weird for seafood. You can also order scallops baked with other seafood; halibut for example, or a plate of mixed seafood.
Where to find: Port Cafe,
N.B. On July 1-16, 2018, Vladivostok celebrates its Festival of Far Eastern Scallops – catch them all!
This is a Russian Far Eastern variation of Korean cuisine, and even its name has roots in Sakhalin's dialect of the Korean language. Pyanse became popular about 20 years ago; locals say it replaced Soviet fast food – pies with whale meat, and fish
Where to find: Shiraz Mazzeh Kebab on Yubileyny Beach, or any of the small red food courts around the city
Ussuriysk 'solyanka' is something you won't find anywhere else for sure. If you need to have a quick lunch at your hotel or apartment, this will do the trick. All locals eat it often and strongly recommend it.
Actually, it's just a salad made from sea cabbage, chopped calamari, onion
Where to find: Rybny Ostrovok food store
Vladivostok is one of those rare places where you can try this dish, and if you like to taste
Sea cucumber is actually not a vegetable, but rather it’s a
Where to find: Seven Feet,
Be careful: there are three tastes: lemon, vanilla, and rum and almond that are unpredictably mixed in the box… But all of them are delicious. We advise candies as a snack for the famous local Ussuriysk balm.
Where to find: local food stores
