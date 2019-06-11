8 main restaurant and bar streets in Moscow

Looking for a place to eat, drink or just chill in central Moscow? Get out your map – the following districts are the perfect way to start your love affair with the city’s huge (and tasty) gastronomic world!

1. Patriarch Ponds / Malaya Bronnaya Street

The Patriarch Ponds area (locals simply call it “Patriki”) is the main gourmet center of Moscow, both for tourists and Muscovites. From small coffee corners and secret pubs to posh restaurants and trendy bars – here surrounding the green oasis of Patriarch Ponds park you can find anything you want. The most interesting places are located on Malaya Bronnaya street and its side streets – and all this is just a 10-minute walk from Mayakovskaya metro station.

Where to go:

Elegant breakfasts and pastry are served at the Ladurée café (Malaya Bronnaya, 27/14) and the Breakfast Club (Maly Kozikhinsky lane, 10).

Try Burrata and Stracciatella with fruity salads at Margarita Bistro (Malaya Bronnaya, 28) and Remi Kitchen Bakery (Malaya Bronnaya, 2).

Continue into the evening at the Khleb I Vino [Bread and Wine] bar (Bolshoi Patriarshy lane, 12 bld. 1) and Probka & Shtopor [Cork & Corkscrew] wine corner (Bolshoi Patriarshy lane, 8 bld. 1)

And remember, that Patriki wouldn’t be ‘Patriki’ without new European cuisine at Uilliam's (Malaya Bronnaya, 20A) or luxury Soviet-style dishes at MariVanna (Spiridonyevsky lane, 10a)!

2. Pyatnitskaya Street

This is one of the oldest streets in Moscow, sandwiched in between Serpukhovskaya and Novokuznetskaya metro stations. Every building here is legendary, from the House with Lions (64 bld. 1) to the House of Radio (25 bld. 1). There are more than 60 different bars and cafés: tasty and not expensive, which is why locals often call Pyatnitskaya “Patriki for the poor”. Nevertheless, you won’t regret it, especially if you visit any of these places.

Where to go:

For good breakfasts and coffee visit Paul (house 20), Delus Dushoi [Share my Soul] (54, bld. 1), Khleb Nasuschny [Le Pain Quotidien] (6/1, bld. 1)

Try Georgian cuisine at DjonDjoli (29) and Esh Khinkali Pei Vino [Eat Dumplings Drink Wine] (6 bld. 1)

Have a drink at Prosecco Bar (24), Prostye Veshi (Simple Things, 29) or the secret Mitzva Bar (3/4 bld. 1).

Dance the night away at BagaBar (25 bld. 1) and Bar BQ (25).

3. Myasnitskaya street

Want to have a good lunch? Then head down to Myasnitskaya street, where you can get tasty dishes at reasonable prices. Don’t be surprised, but many cafés are frequented by students – there are several university faculties nearby. Start exploring the street from Turgenevskaya metro station and follow it down to Lubyanka.

Where to go:

Try some European cuisine at the self-catering Marketplace café (house 13) and the Bratya Karavaevy [Karavaev Brothers] canteen (18).

For a quick bite, visit sausage corner SOS (11), Vai Me (11), and Black Star Burger (18).

And if you believe every day should be Friday, head on down to the classic Irish pubs Mollie’s (13) and Lion’s Head (15)!

4. Maroseyka Street

If Myasnitskaya is too noisy for you, just walk down to Maroseika (near Kitai-Gorod metro station’s north entrance) and enjoy its cozy cafés. Besides famous fast food chains, there are a lot of places with national cuisines, as well as plenty of burger joints.

Where to go:

If you like classic, big burgers, don’t miss BB&Burgers (house 4/2, bld. 1) and Burger Heroes (the same building).

You’ll be surprised to see vegetarian café and storeJagannath (4), with Indian yummies and other veggie delights, is located between these two meat-lovers restaurants!

Traditional Turkish delights and Mediterranean main courses can be found at the popular Bardak café (6/8, bld. 1).

Still can’t decide where to eat? Then visit the new food courtTsentralny Rynok (Central Market) with dozens of tasty food vendors!

5. Pokrovka Street

The vibrant and crowded Pokrovka is, in fact, a prolongation of Maroseika Street – and you’ll hardly even not notice you’re already on it! It’s worth the walk along Pokrovka street, both to enjoy some awesome Moscow architecture, but also the equally awesome Moscow cafés.

Where to go:

Forget that you are on diet and binge on the desserts at Bulka [Bun] café (house 19) and Coffeemania (18/18).

Get your lunch at KetchUp (10, bld. 2) café and Scrocchiarella pizzeria (1/13/6, bld. 2).

Relax and take it easy at the UkuBar (17), I Like Wine (16), Beer & Brut (26/1, bld. 2) and Pilsner Pub (16/15).

6. Kamergersky Lane

The short pedestrian street is a stone’s throw away from the Okhotny Ryad metro station. Kamergersky is one of the brightest Moscow streets: the whole year round it’s decorated with glorious lighting. It’s also packed with tourists, locals, street musicians, and of course, cafés. If you have ever heard the saying: “Moscow never sleeps” – this street would definitely live up to that!

Where to go:

The best ice-cappuccinos and Margaritas in the city are at the Akademia café (house 2, bld. 1)

Coffee, desserts and cozy atmosphere await you at the UDC café (5/7).

And everything you like in Italian cuisine can be found at restaurant Gusto (5).

7. Bolshaya Dmitrovka Street

It’s not easy to choose a place to eat here – that’s because there are so many great cafés! Start from Teatralnaya metro station (near the Bolshoi Theater) and make your way up to Chekhovskaya metro station. Bolshaya Dmitrovka is a place with trendy and elegant restaurants that are frequented by theatergoers, tourists and students.

Where to go:

Traditional Soviet cuisine (yes, all those dumplings, cutlets and heavy desserts!) is very good at Varenichnaya (5/6 bld. 5).

Modern Russian cuisine is served at Moscow hipsters’ favorite bistro, Teknikum (7/5 bld. 2) and MOLOKO (7/5, bld 5).

Get your grass-fed steak at Voronezh (12/1) and Zharovnya (11) meat restaurants or make a healthy break at the Gorod-Sad café (16).

8. Arbat street

This pedestrian street is one of the oldest in Russia's capital, and even two centuries ago it was considered the center of Moscow’s gastronomic life. So, it’s worth to check it out, not only for the sights and souvenirs, but also for the classy restaurants.

Where to go:

American classic anyone? Get your burgers and shakes at Hard Rock Cafe (house 44) and California Diner (23/1).

If you want to eat something typically Russian, visit Balalayechnaya bar (23) and restaurant Rakovarnya (13).

Choose your kind of beer at the Craft & Draft (6/2) and Postmaster pubs (47/23).

