10 new cafes in Moscow with that summertime vibe

When the sun is shining, you can’t beat an outdoor street cafe. We’ve compiled a list of the best new places in central Moscow for eating, drinking, and chilling this summer.

1. Depot

The largest food mall in Europe (so say its founders) opened this winter and is already one of the most popular venues in town. It is located in an old tram park not far from Belorusskaya Metro Station. There are 75 diverse café corners and a fresh food market for every taste and budget. Want some crab dishes? Help yourself. Or perhaps a spot of Vietnamese pho bo? Be my guest. Depot offers popular cuisines from around the world, from Asian to Russian (all regions included). The inner courtyard has lots of cozy summer terraces, the largest probably belonging to the restaurant Kraby-Kutaby.

Average check: 500-1500 rub. ($8-23), depending on the place

Address: 20/3 Lesnaya Str.

2. Botanist

The new gin&tonic bar Botanist is located in the trendy Aptekarsky Sad botanical garden. People come here in the evening after a long stroll in the garden to unwind on the rooftop summer veranda with a glass of signature cocktail, which is made here with berries, lavender, and liquorice (460 rub./$7). A cheese, meat or vegetable plate is served as an hors d'oeuvre.

Average check: 1,100 rub. ($17)

Address: 26/1 Prospekt Mira

3. Voskhod

Moscow's new Zaryadye Park is a unique place. For a start, where else in the world can you see summer birches, ice caves, and archaeological curiosities all in one city center, not to mention the view of the Kremlin and the embankment of the Moskva River? Now you can eat well, too. The concept behind the restaurant Voskhod was to create a common gastronomic space of all post-Soviet countries: Georgian khinkali, Fergana pilaf, Kamchatka crab, Tatar azu, and other dishes all compete for menu space. In summer, guests make their way outside onto the huge veranda, where they drink homemade lemonade and admire the passing ships.

Average check: 2,000 rub. ($30)

Address: 6 Varvarka Str.

4. Bottarga

Bottarga, named after a Sicilian delicacy, opened in April 2019 on Tverskoy Boulevard, a stone’s throw from the legendary Pushkin restaurant. Different types of bottarga (cured fish roe) are added to pasta, salads, and tartare. It is particularly pleasurable to sample the dishes on the large cozy veranda with wicker chairs, bedecked with fresh flowers.

Average check: 3,500 rub.

Address: 15/2 Tverskoy Boulevard

5. Table One

The creators of this new cafe on Prechistenskaya Embankment love breakfasts, so much so that guests are treated to them all day long. There are numerous egg dishes (avocado and fried egg toast – 390 rubles, breakfast with poached egg – 520 rubles), porridges, and cottage cheeses. There is even room on the menu for draniki (potato pancakes). But those looking for something more substantial won’t be left hungry either. Visitors happily spend summer evenings on the street veranda overlooking the monument to Peter the Great.

Average check: 1,000 rub.

Address: 15/2 Prechistenskaya Embankment

6. Avocado Queen

A café for all avocado lovers and fitness freaks right in the heart of Moscow. The avocado here comes in all forms: raw, purée, fried, baked. Ideal with European breakfasts and main courses, it even goes great in desserts. This teasing appetizer is even more lip-licking on the soft outdoor sofas.

Average check: 1500 r

Address: 20/1 Malaya Bronnaya Str.

7. Tartar It

An intimate restaurant with a summer terrace serving a variety of tartare made of shrimp, tomato, meat, fish, and other products. The menu also offers bruschetta, salads, and oysters. Basically, everything for a tasty snack right in the city center.

Average check: 1,500 rub.

Address: 15 Petrovka Str.

8. Sapiens Kitchen & Bar

This cute, atmospheric restaurant near Lubyanka Metro Station serves up authentic Asian cuisine: Singaporean crab rolls (890 rub.), chicken with couscous (550 rub.), Thai salad with beef (530 rub.). And it’s all washed down with a glass or two of decent wine.

Average check: 1,500 rub.

Address: 4/1 Pushechnaya Str.

9. Inostrantsy

This two-storey mansion on Tverskoy Boulevard has turned into Moscow’s latest fashionable hotspot. The first floor houses a restaurant with European cuisine (check out the scallop ceviche (680 rub.) and unusual desserts like caramel ice cream with macadamia (450 rub.)), while the second is home to a bar for all-night (and into-the-morning) parties. The coolest summer seats are out on the balcony, where croissants and champagne are de rigueur.

Average check: 2,000 rub.

Address: 24 Tverskoy Boulevard

10. Fado

A trendy restaurant for guests looking to fill their bellies. The menu offers several types of steak (350 g rib-eye streak (2,800 rub.), hearty soups such as ukha (400 rub.), village-style borsch (390 rub.), and buratta (860 rub.)). If there’s stomach space left for dessert, try Napoleon cake with unusual coconut cream (410 rub.).

In summer, there is a churrasco menu with several sorts of meat. This traditional Latin American dish is sliced from the skewer straight onto the plate, and the servings continue until the diner explodes.

Average check: 2,500 rub.

Address: 15/17-18 Rochdelskaya Str.

