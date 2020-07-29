Soft drink à la Russe: Naturally sparkling currant kvass (RECIPE)

How to get an extra boost of vitamins while enjoying a delicious Russian drink: making currant kvass at home

It's high time to preserve natural vitamins for colder seasons. Currant-based kvass is a perfect combination of old Russian brewing traditions and modern healthy nutritional trends.

Kvass is one of the most favorite soft drinks among the Slavic peoples, and its name actually means 'sour' or 'fermented'. Indeed, it is a natural-sparkling drink made through the fermentation process. Kvass is mainly based on rye bread, and contains a wealth of free amino acids and micro elements that make it super healthy.

When making fresh berry kvass I try to avoid the classic bread or yeast taste. Raisins can be used instead. They drive the fermentation process, as well as better match the currant’s taste. Raisins should be naturally dried and not treated with preserving oils. Another point is that you don't have to wash them because raisins preserve good bacteria that help the process.

Why is currant, mainly black currant, so special in this drink? Currant is widely recognized as a rich source of vitamins and minerals. In Russia, it is used not only as a fragrant component for desserts but also as a medicine.

Ingredients:

Water - 2 liters

currant - 200 g

sugar - 200 g

star anise - 4 pieces

raisin - 80 g

Cooking:

1. Wash the berries thoroughly and smash in a pan. We need their juice. Avoid using mixers, otherwise it will later be difficult to filter the drink.

2. Add sugar and water to the berries. Bring them to a boil and take off the heat. You get so-called mors.

3. Add star anise to enrich the flavor; cover the pan with a lid and let the mors cool to 30ºC - for about 4-5 hours.

4. Filter the mors.

5. Use sterilized bottles or jars. Add unwashed raisins to each bottle and pour in the mors. It is important to have the bottle hermetically sealed.

6. Keep the bottles outside for 24 hours. This should be enough for the fermentation process to start. After, put them in the fridge.

7. Raisins will float up and down the bottle. That means that everything is going well and the sugar is being consumed by the bacteria.

8. In 5 days your currant kvass is ready to drink. Keep in mind that it will contain a minor degree of alcohol. Enjoy!

