5 Soviet cocktails to shake at home

Some may think the Soviets didn’t have a cocktail culture and knew nothing about making fancy drinks.
In reality, it was quite different. There was even a so-called ‘Cocktail-hall’ in Moscow, an extremely popular and elitist establishment that opened in the 1940s and remained in business up until 1968.
Below are some unique Soviet cocktail recipes that you may easily recreate at home.
Youth in Moscow, USSR, drinking cocktails in a western style cafe "Cocktail Hall."Getty Images
Ingredients:
Vana Tallinn liqueur — 50 ml.
Red currant juice — 75 ml.
Cherry compote — 25 ml.
Lemon — 1 slice
4-5 Cherries
Sugar — 1 tbsp.
Ice
How to prepare:
Put sugar on the edge of a glass. Mix the liqueur, compote and juice in a shaker with ice, then strain into a glass filled with more ice. Add a slice of lemon and cherries. The cocktail also works well with a few fried almonds.
Soviet citizens drink cocktails at a bar "Yakor" (Anchor) located on a boat.Sputnik
Ingredients:
1 Egg yolk
Dessert wine (muscat, port) — 50 ml.
Cognac — 30 ml.
Coffee liqueur — 30 ml.
Powdered sugar — 1 tbsp.
Crushed ice
Grounded cinnamon — 1 pinch
How to prepare:
Mix everything in a shaker except the grounded cinnamon. Pour into a glass filled with ice. Sprinkle cinnamon on top.
Ingredients:
Vodka Stolichnaya — 35 ml.
Mint liqueur — 10 ml.
Orange liqueur —15 ml.
Lemon juice — 25 ml.
Sugar — 1 tbsp
Ice
How to prepare:
Mix all the ingredients in a shaker with ice and strain into a glass filled with fresh ice.
Ingredients:
Cherry liqueur — 50 ml.
Champagne — 100 ml.
Cherry compote — 25 ml.
Lemon — 2 slices
Canned fruit
How to prepare:
Mix everything in a glass with ice, top it up with champagne, and decorate with fruit.
Ingredients:
Apricot liqueur — 20 ml.
Bénédictine liqueur — 20 ml.
1 Egg yolk
Gin — 30 ml.
Pepper infused vodka — 30 ml.
How to prepare:
Mix the ingredients in a wine glass and carefully place the yolk in it. Drink in one gulp.
