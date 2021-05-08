These little open pies were usually baked on Sundays, but nowadays you can eat them any day of the week.

These small rye-flour open pies come from Russia’s northern regions, and they’re irresistible. Let’s bake them together.

Despite wars and numerous conflicts in the north of Russia, the people of Russia, Finland and Sweden are united by kalitki: There are regional variations - a Karelian, Veps and Zaonezhskaya kalitka, which differ in shape, or how they’re pinched and made. In fact, how a housewife pinches the pies can help determine from which village it came and even guess her nationality. Karelians made oval kalitki; Vepsians and Zaonezhans – round ones.

The filling can also be different, but the most authentic is porridge. In addition to porridge, kalitki were filled with mashed potatoes.

I like the tvorog (cottage cheese) filling the most, because it’s always soft and moist, and goes naturally with both unsweet and almost unsalted dough.

As for the dough, it doesn’t contain any ‘unhealthy’ ingredients. Rye flour, kefir (a fermented milk product similar to yogurt) and a pinch of salt is all you need for the ingredients. Kalitka is something special for the modern, health conscious person: weight-loss-friendly pies, with high-protein and which are satiating, and may even help to burn up fat cells.

Now, here’s the most important information – even though “kalitka requires an eight”, as Karelian housewives have always said, meaning that an authentic kalitka has 8 components, this recipe doesn't use water. The seven other ingredients can easily be found in every kitchen.

Ingredients:

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

Rye flour - 200 g (or any other whole grain flour)

Kefir or yogurt - 100 g

A pinch of salt

Tvorog - 300 g

Sugar to your own taste

Sour cream - 3 tbsps

Melted butter - 50 g

Preparation:

1. Let’s first make the filling. Put tvorog, sugar and sour cream into a large bowl and mix the ingredients with a blender to obtain a homogeneous mass.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

2. Making the dough is probably the easiest part in preparing kalitki. Add salt to the rye flour, stir and then gradually add kefir (or yogurt) so that the flour is well incorporated into the dough.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

3. You don’t need to mix it thoroughly or beat for a long time. Just make a dough ball as shown in the photo.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

4. Roll the dough and cut into pieces the size of a walnut or a bit bigger.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

5. Put the first piece of dough on the surface and roll into a thin oval layer. Then put a spoon of filling in the center. Next, the dough edges are pinched with one another or slightly overlapped with the filling, making something like an accordion so that part of the filling remains open, and the pies acquire an oval shape.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

6. Repeat the same procedure with the remaining pieces of dough. Put on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

7. Bake kalitki in an oven preheated to 230-240 degrees Celsius until lightly browned (it usually takes 10-15 minutes).

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

8. Immediately after baking, grease kalitki with melted butter and let cool on the plate under a kitchen towel.

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

9. Traditionally, kalitki are served with milk, but they also go well with tea or coffee. Enjoy your delicious meal!

Olga Brovkina Olga Brovkina

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.