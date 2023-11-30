How to make a vintage Russian apple soup with pork (RECIPE)

One common culinary practice is to roast fatty meat with sour ingredients in order to make the dish less heavy. With this principle in mind, geese, ducks and pigs are baked with apples or various berries. However, it’s quite unusual to prepare soup in such a manner. But let's try!

The intriguing blend of sweet apples and savory pork in a Russian apple soup is a true crowd-pleaser - and I must admit, I'm quite a fan myself. What's more, this culinary piece of art can be crafted in classic cast-iron kitchenware; whether it's a pot over a crackling, wood-burning stove or a cauldron simmering on a campfire. But this dish can also be quickly prepared in the comfort of a modern kitchen using a sturdy cast-iron skillet or even a simple cooking pot.

The vintage apple soup with pork is hearty and aromatic, making it the ideal comfort food for gray days in November and December when apples and onions have been harvested. This is also the season when pigs were traditionally slaughtered in Russia. Now, unlike our grandmothers, we can go shopping for the necessary ingredients at the store.

Ancient Russian cuisine demonstrates a talent for combining ingredients in unconventional ways that might surprise our modern taste. While many of us are familiar with the concept of pairing fatty meats with acidic elements to enhance the flavor of the dish, it's quite unusual to find this approach in a soup. Thanks to this combination, however, the soup is better digested and has a slightly sour flavor. But everything in moderation. Taste it yourself.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

Pork - 500 g

Onion - 1 large piece

Potatoes - 2 pieces

Carrot - 1 large piece

Leek (the white and light green parts) - 1 piece

Apples - 300 g

Vegetable oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. Let’s begin by cutting the pork into small, bite-sized pieces.

2. Heat a large skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat and add some vegetable oil. Carefully place the pork pieces in the hot oil, cook until they turn golden brown and are cooked through. This should take about 10-15 minutes. Remove the pork from the pan and set it aside.

3. Finely chop the large onion and add it to the pan. Sauté the onion until it becomes translucent and slightly caramelized, which should take about 5 minutes. Remove the sautéed onions from the pan and set them aside.

4. Peel and cut the potatoes and carrot into bite-sized pieces. Set them aside.

5. Place the fried pork in a large soup pot. Add water and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Now, add the sautéed onions, followed by the prepared potatoes and carrots, to the simmering pork. Continue to cook for another 15-20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

6. While the pork and vegetables are simmering, cut the apples into small pieces, and set them aside. Cut the white and light green parts of the leek into thin slices.

7. In a separate frying pan, add a bit of oil and heat it over medium-high heat. Add the sliced leeks and chopped apples to the pan. Sauté them together for several minutes or until the apples become tender and slightly caramelized.

8. Once the apples and leeks are ready, add them to the soup pot with the pork and vegetables. Let the soup simmer for an additional 10 minutes to allow all the flavors to meld together. During this time, you can adjust the salt and pepper to taste.

9. Once the soup is fully cooked and all the ingredients are tender, it's ready to serve. Put the hot apple soup with pork into bowls, and enjoy the delightful blend of flavors!

