Chicken with egg stuffing: Rediscovering a Russian classic (RECIPE)

This timeless recipe once graced the tables of Russia's literary elite.

Have you ever wondered what Russians were cooking in the 18th and 19th centuries? Well, get ready for a flavorful journey back in time with a forgotten dish – chicken with egg stuffing.

This recipe comes straight from the kitchen of Vasily Lyovshin, a literary maestro and household expert of the bygone era. Lyovshin, a pioneer of culinary literature in Russia, left his mark by publishing the book Russkaya povarnya (Russian Cookery) in 1816. In this culinary guide, he provided instructions on preparing various authentic Russian dishes and preserving a variety of provisions.

At that time in Russia, preparing a young chicken was more of an elaborate process compared to today's quick rinse. As detailed by Vasily Lyovshin the steps included plucking the feathers, scalding, and other preparations.

Contrastingly, modern kitchens simplify the process to a thorough wash. Seasoning the meat, combining eggs with milk, dill, and pouring the mixture into the chicken formed the basis of Lyovshin's stuffed chicken recipe. Then we have to seal the opening, pop it in the oven, and in an hour or two, you've got yourself a mouthwatering dish with juicy meat and a fragrant omelet inside.

The eggs blend seamlessly with the chicken, creating a delightful harmony of flavor. And let's not forget the fresh herbs. Now, you can even add a modern twist, throw some veggies into the ready mix for an extra layer of flavors and textures.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

Chicken - approximately 2 kg

Chicken eggs - 7 pieces

A bunch of dill - about 40 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper and other spices - to taste

Milk - 100 ml (optional)

Preparation:

1. Thoroughly wash and dry the chicken. Carefully lift the skin, separating it from the meat without damaging the skin or removing it from the main body. Wash and dry the eggs and dill.

2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then rub it thoroughly with spices on all sides.

3. In a separate bowl, beat 2 eggs, add salt, and lightly whisk. Gently pour this mixture into the space between the skin and the meat.

4. Crack the remaining eggs into another bowl. Finely chop the dill and add it to the eggs. Whisk the mixture slightly, then add salt and pepper to taste.

5. If you want to get a slightly more delicate texture, add about 100 ml of milk and whisk everything. Pour this prepared stuffing into the abdominal cavity of the chicken.

6. Carefully sew up the chicken to prevent the filling from leaking.

7. Preheat the oven to 180℃.Place the prepared chicken on a baking sheet or in a baking dish, then put it in the oven for 1-2 hours.

Tip: Cooking time depends on the size of the chicken and the oven's thermal power. The finished meat should be tender with a golden crust. From time to time, check the dish for readiness to avoid overcooking.

8. Allow the cooked chicken to cool, then serve. You can leave the meat in the baking dish or plate it individually.

9. It's recommended to serve the chicken with some vegetables, fresh or cooked to complement the dish.

