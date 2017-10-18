Dubai citizens mistake Russian rocket for UFO

A strange object in the skies over Dubai on Oct. 16 set pulses racing among local residents - and was frantically discussed on social networks.

Many people thought they were witnessing a burning aircraft, meteorite, or alien spaceship...

In fact, it was the Russian Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket - that was sending a Progress MS-07 spaceship into orbit.

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center confirmed that a meteorite has passed through the skies of Dubai pic.twitter.com/acPvBRTIp7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 16, 2017

