Russia and U.S. worst litterers in space

There’s a whole load of junk floating around in space and Russia and the U.S. are responsible for the large majority of it, Business Insider reports.

Of all the trash orbiting Earth, 95 percent of it comes from human activity: Broken satellites, used parts of rockets, instruments lost by cosmonauts, etc.

Russia is accountable for no more than 6,515 objects (3,961 large objects), and the U.S. - 6,211 (3,999 large objects). China is is in third place with 3,839 items of waste including 3,475 large items of trash.

France (547), Japan (266) and India (202) trail behind.

