Futuristic Russian tram will never make the tracks

Prototype of a tram “R1” (Russia One)Global Look Press
A futuristically designed streetcar called “R1” (Russia One) will never appear
First unveiled at the annual International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM in 2014, the streetcar was nicknamed the “
Streetcar was nicknamed the “iPhone on rails” and “Batmobile.”Global Look Press
“The project didn’t find any customers,” said Director for Special Commissions at Rostec Vasily Brovko. “R1 is certainly very beautiful. Everybody liked R1 and it generated hype, but it never made it to the market - and it never will. Firstly, there’s no undercarriage, and
R1Global Look Press
R1Darya Kezina
