Soon you will able to control your LADA with a smartphone

If you owned a remote controlled race car as a kid, new system is perfect for you.

If you’ve ever dreamt of controlling your car with your smartphone, dream no more. All you need to do it buy a LADA Granta.

From 2018, owners of the model will be able to open doors, turn on the engine and headlights, track the location, and monitor the condition of the car - all via their smartphones or PCs.

The system is known as the LADA Connect, and will be installed on other LADA models - the Vesta and Xray - in 2019.

