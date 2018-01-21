Supermodel Natalia Vodianova has launched her own crypto currency

You can now exchange your money for LoveCoins and even take part in a competition.

Russian model and charity activist Natalia Vodianova is reported to have launched her own crypto currency. With help of Vodianova's charity mobile app Elbi, people will be able to transfer money to charity organizations, exchanging it to the inner crypto currency – the so-called LoveCoins.

Vodianova's representative says the owners of LoveCoins will be able to use them to pay for famous brands such as Givency, Dior, Fendi or Christian Louboutin.

Moreover, the app's users are invited to take part in a competition for exclusives from Louis Vuitton and Messika brands. The more LoveCoins you have, the higher are your chances to win, Izvestia reports.

