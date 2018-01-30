Russian soldiers soon to be equipped with AK-12 and AK-15 rifles

The AK-12 is chambered with 5,45 mm rounds and can as well use AK-74 magazines.Kalashinikov.Media
Russia’s airborne, marine, and infantry forces will be the first to be equipped with AK-12 and AK-15 rifles.
At first glance, the new AK-12 looks like a modified version of the AK-74. It uses the same 5.45 mm round as its predecessor but the new rifle has improved ergonomics and an integrated Picatinny rail, so various optics and scopes can be mounted on the gun. Different tactical accessories like a vertical grip, flashlight, and laser sight can also be added.
The rifle also has a new magazine so soldiers can see how many bullets they have left, while there’s a retractable side-folding shoulder stock which increases accuracy in confined spaces.
Another important thing that defines the AK-12 is its four modes: Safe, semi-automatic, two shot burst, and fully automatic. It has less recoil compared to previous AK models and collimator sights can easily be installed to make it more accurate.
There’s no technical difference between the AK-12 and AK-15 - only the
