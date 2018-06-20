RoboCop: Russian police upgraded with new electric bikes (PHOTOS)

Science & Tech
Igor Rozin

Kalashnikov Media
Officers will be zooming around Moscow in near silence on ‘IG Pulsars’ during the World Cup with a pollution-free conscious.

1. The first batch of 30 “IG Pulsar” electric motorcycles has been dispatched to Moscow’s police force for the 2018 World Cup.

Kalashnikov Media

2. The bikes were ordered from Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern, one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturer.

Kalashnikov Media

3. Two versions of the electric motorcycles premiered in 2017 during the country’s largest arms expo - “Army- 2017.” The first one is designed for the police while the other is for Spec Ops units. Both are suitable for off-roading.

Kalashnikov Media

4. The main feature of the “IG Pulsar” is the fact it’s pretty quiet - only 75 dB, the same as a coffee machine.

Kalashnikov Media

5. The speed and range of the bike is not too special though. Its max speed is around 100 km p/h and the distance it can travel on a single charge is 150 km (sadly not enough to go for MotoGP racing). These features might make it desirable on civilian markets though, especially in South-East Asia.

Kalashnikov Media

6. Driving the electric motorcycle is 12 times cheaper in comparison to a petrol bike.

Kalashnikov Media

7. Kalashnikov Concern has not yet revealed how much the “IG Pulsar” costs but it’s thought to be three times less than the bike’s European analog.

Kalashnikov Media

8. Another beautiful addition to the police department for the World Cup: The “Ovum” electric tricycle. The machine has a module construction which means it can be adjusted depending on its usage.

Kalashnikov Media

9. Its engine is similar to the “IG Pulsar” but because the tricycle is twice as heavy (500 kg) is can only travel 80 km p/h.

Kalashnikov Media

10. The only remaining question is when these vehicles will appear on the civil market.

Kalashnikov Media

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

transport police bike
More exciting stories and videos on Russia Beyond's Facebook page
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies