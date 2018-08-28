Europe’s first unmanned taxi launched in Russia

Yandex, one of the world’s largest Internet corporation, has launched Europe’s first unmanned taxi. The vehicles will strut their stuff in a special test zone in Innopolis, a satellite city of Kazan, the capital of the Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.

Two unmanned taxis will carry passengers between five key points in the city: the university, sports stadium, medical center, business center, and residential quarter.

Adults from the town were asked if they wanted to take part in the taxis’ test drive, with many people signing up.

Founded in 2012, Innopolis is one of Russia’s main IT centers, where informational technologies are created and tested.

