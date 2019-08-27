How to take a tank over a 500 meter wide river (PHOTOS)

Russian and CIS officers spent the whole of August fighting at the 2019 Army Games to be named the best engineering team. The winning team’s officers received promotions, as well as the most privileged and well-paid missions in their respective countries and on foreign soil.
One of the main goals of the competition was to bring fully armed light and heavy
The tournament consisted of a number of stages. At first, engineers had to scout out unknown terrain, find a safe spot without mines (or alternatively, demine the area - that was up to them), and then cross over the river with their infantry unit and
Teams used such engineering machines as the BAT-2 bulldozer (to demine areas), PTS-2 floating transporters, PMM-2 ferries and Russia’s latest floating bridge - the PP-2005M.
The pontoon bridge consists of links that "slide" from the truck into the water, where they independently open. This “ferry” is able to withstand even 40-ton vehicles with artillery guns and complete ammo kits.
Such bridges don’t have to cross over the whole river - from one shore to another - as they are able to float on a river independently
These are well-known BMDs (“Boyevaya Mashina Desanta”, lit. “Combat Vehicle of the Airborne”, a series of Soviet/Russian airborne infantry fighting vehicles) as well as the upcoming short-range air defense missile system
Follow the link to find out how it will change the warfare deep inside the enemy territory and what to expect from the Russian army in the coming years.
