Russia has decreased its military spending compared to previous years and has ended up in sixth place on the list of the world’s biggest military spenders with just a $61 billion annual budget, according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Despite Russia’s recent decrease in defense investments (-7,7% compared to 2018), the overall accumulated defense budgets around the world numbers keep growing, reaching a peak of $1,82 trillion in 2018. That’s a 24% increase from a decade ago ($1,42 trillion in 2008).
The US remains the biggest spender with $649 billion, while China comes in at second with $250 billion and Saudi Arabia receives ‘bronze' with ‘only’ $68 billion.
But back in 2014, Russia had been third on this list. So what happened?
Necessity and sufficiency became the main principles of the Russian arms and military programs since the beginning of the most recent economic crisis in
That’s why the country’s leadership decided not to store and spend money on outdated and worn
In total, the country plans to spend nearly $370 billion annually from 2018 up until 2027 on these programs.
The most costly aspects of the
Another new “toy” would be the long-awaited
The first 12 Su-57s have already been delivered to the military in 2018. And it’s expected that another 76 fighter jets of this type will join the Russian Air Force.
These two are just two of the Russian military’s biggest projects. There are also smaller weapon and technique
Follow this link to find out more about Russia’s newest and most unbelievable weapons that will hit the market in the coming years.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox