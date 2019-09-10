TOP moments at the MAKS-2019 air show (PHOTOS)

This year, Russia revealed its first ever medium-haul planes, as well as plans to deliver its fifth-generation fighters jets to (you won’t believe it)... NATO itself!

Russian President Vladimir Putin examines the country’s latest fifth-generation fighter jet, the SU-57, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two even discussed the potential purchase of these planes by Ankara - a NATO member.

These jets were created to rival the US’s best planes of this era, the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. The SU-57 received Russia’s latest weapons, as well as the latest fighter jet technologies, thus allowing these planes to fly at speeds of up to 2,000 km/h while manoeuvring in the skies.

Yet, the two countries still have to settle all potential details and are yet to sign a contract.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow. Reuters Reuters

A new era light Ansat helicopter with an Aurus-designed cabin. It weighs around 1,3 tons and has been created for business-class customers. It can cover a distance of 520 km on a single tank at a cruising speed of 240 km/h. The max altitude is around 6,000 meters, depending on its load.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

The customized helicopter has a special cabin fitted with individual lighting, a climate control system, a bar, tables and a list of other essential premium-class features .

Cabin and the luxury interior of the helicopter Ansat Aurus, presented at the aerospace salon MIT Russia MIT Russia/Global Look Press MIT Russia/Global Look Press

Aurus , a Russian car-maker recently began supplying the Russian President with a luxury car to rival Rolls Royce and Bentley. One of these cars was revealed at MAKS-2019 air show. It’s massive: 5.63 meters long and 2.2 meters wide, powered by a 4.4 liter gasoline engine that produces 598 horsepower. It also has an additional 62-strong electric engine that supplements it for faster acceleration .

Aurus Senat Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Russia reveals its first medium-haul passenger airliner, the MS-21-300, that can carry from 163 to 211 passengers up to 6,000 km. It’s the country’s first passenger liner of this class ) since the fall of the Soviet Union .

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

Great hopes are being vested in the plane and for good reason.

It fully meets the highest IAC (Interstate Aviation Committee) standards and has been designed for customers with different needs and requirements. For instance, the diameter of the fuselage has been increased to allow the interior to be reconfigured to meet the specifications of each individual carrier .

Russian Youtuber ‘AcademeG’ took a Bentley Continental GT, mounted it on caterpillar tracks, offering the “perfect” solution for a luxurious drive through a snowy wasteland! Or at least a car Mad Max would be proud of!

Evgeniy Biyatov/Sputnik Evgeniy Biyatov/Sputnik

This is one of Russia’s first unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that will be able to deploy weapons designed for fifth-generation fighters. The displayed model is called ‘Ohotnik-M’ (Hunter).

It weighs around 20 tons and has a top speed of 1,000 km/h (almost the speed of sound).

The drone is also highly autonomous, thanks to its AI .

Michael Voskresensky/Sputnik Michael Voskresensky/Sputnik

The Russian Knights, the world's first aerobatic display team, show off their skills in the air during the MAKS-2019 air show. They brake dramatically in mid-air, turn on a dime, and rapidly accelerate, entertaining the public and high ranked officials from all over the world .

Michael Voskresensky/Sputnik Michael Voskresensky/Sputnik

Two Su-30SM fighter jets display their potential in the air.

Moskva Agency Moskva Agency

A Russian fighter jet loaded with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles that can become a worthy addition to any military for the right price.

