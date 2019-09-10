TOP moments at the MAKS-2019 air show (PHOTOS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin examines the country’s latest fifth-generation fighter jet, the SU-57, alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The two even discussed the potential purchase of these planes by Ankara - a NATO member.
These jets were created to rival the US’s best planes of this era, the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II. The SU-57 received Russia’s latest weapons, as well as the latest fighter jet technologies, thus allowing these planes to fly at speeds of up to 2,000 km/h while
Yet, the two countries still have to settle all potential details and are yet to sign a contract.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect a Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow.Reuters
A new era light Ansat helicopter with an Aurus-designed cabin. It weighs around 1,3 tons and has been created for business-class customers. It can cover a distance of 520 km on a single tank at a cruising speed of 240 km/h. The max altitude is around 6,000 meters, depending on its load.
The customized helicopter has a special cabin fitted with individual lighting, a climate control system, a bar, tables and a list of other essential premium-class features
Cabin and the luxury interior of the helicopter Ansat Aurus, presented at the aerospace salon MIT RussiaMIT Russia/Global Look Press
Aurus SenatMoskva Agency
It fully meets the highest IAC (Interstate Aviation Committee) standards and has been designed for customers with different needs and requirements. For instance, the diameter of the fuselage has been increased to allow the interior to be reconfigured to meet the specifications of each individual carrier
This is one of Russia’s first unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that will be able to deploy weapons designed for fifth-generation fighters. The displayed model is called ‘Ohotnik-M’ (Hunter).
It weighs around 20 tons and has a top speed of 1,000 km/h (almost the speed of sound).
The drone is also highly autonomous, thanks to its AI
A Russian fighter jet loaded with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles that can become a worthy addition to any military for the right price.
