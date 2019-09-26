Everything a foreigner needs to know to become a soldier in the Russian Armed Forces

In 2015, Russian
So, If you’re itching to start running with a brand new AK-12 in notorious Ratnik-2 battle gear, here’s what you need to know and what you need to do.
Since 2015, you DON’T need a Russian passport to join Russia’s military - any citizenship will work for you.
In order to become a soldier in
The Russian Armed Forces
It’s worth mentioning that it doesn't matter what kind of jobs women end up being assigned to, they will also have to pass all sorts of military training - including running, shooting and learning battle tactics. They are, however, basic courses, which every soldier needs to know.
If you wish to become a “badass” with an AK-12, you’ll have to train hard and follow your instructors’ every command.
In order to do so, you MUST speak Russian. You'll have to pass a Russian language test to evaluate if it is possible for you to serve in the Russian Armed Forces. They take this issue very seriously, so be aware that you will have to seriously prepare for
This is another very important issue for anyone wanting to join the military. The Russian Armed Forces
The bottom line is - only good guys with good relations with their governments are welcomed into Russia’s military.
If you're willing to become a Russian citizen, joining the military is also an option for you, because
Your first contract with the Russian Armed Forces is signed for FIVE years. So, for this period of life, you won’t have to worry about a job, money or medical care (yes, every soldier and HIS/HER FAMILY in Russia has health insurance and is taken care of).
Foreigners will serve on positions of privates, corporals, sergeants
The minimum wage of a private is around 30,000 rubles ($480). Wages usually depend on the type of your military unit and your region of service.
For example, people defending Russia in the North get more than those serving in the Moscow region.
As long as you serve in the Russian Armed Forces, you and your family will be living in a military town located close to your base. You will receive an
After three years of service, you’re able to join a 20-year-long military mortgage program. Simply put - as long as you serve in the Russian Armed Forces, the government will pay your mortgage and in time you get yourself your own apartment in Russia.
No. Foreigners can’t join services engaged with information of national importance, intelligence
Yes, you will.
There are no exclusions for foreign soldiers in the Russian Armed Forces in a case of war - these people WILL join the ranks.
In order to sign up for the Russian Armed Forces, you have to go to an enlistment office in any Russian city. And if your documents and paperwork are good and you have no legal issues back home, you’ll sign a contract, proceed through a medical exam, pass psychological tests and will then be sent to a military unit best suited for a person with your skills and qualifications.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox