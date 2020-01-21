What Russian missile technology has India successfully tested?

BrahMos became the fastest cruise missile in the world, meant to defend its owner in the air and on sea.

In December 2019, India successfully tested its BrahMos ‘air version’ missile from its Russian-made Su-30 MKI fighter jet. The launch went smoothly with the missile following the desired trajectory and achieving a “direct hit” on a sea target off the coastline.

BrahMos is the result of a joint enterprise created by Russian company NPO Machinostroeniya and the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization. In particular, this missile has become the basis for further development of Russian cruise missile technologies for the Indian military.

Reuters Reuters

Once the work is complete, the Indian army will receive its own a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile and, analogue of the ‘Kalibr' missile, that can be launched from new generation warships and submarines, as well as from prospective fighter jets and from ground-based rocket launchers.

India’s BrahMos is currently believed to be the fastest cruise missile in the world, capable of reaching Mach 3, a flight speed of 1 km/s (ca. 3,700 km/h; 2,300 mph) while weighing 2,5 to 3 tons, depending on the warhead’s variations.

AFP AFP

It’s worth mentioning that each warhead can consist of just conventional semi-armor-piercing frags, but also be fitted with a nuclear-charged armament, which makes every unit a force to be reckoned with.

At the moment, the land and sea-based versions of BrahMos missiles have already been deployed, with each missile capable of eliminating targets at distances of up to 600 km (373 mi.) away.

Meanwhile, the Su-30MKI’s BrahMos model will go through a series of battle tests until it finally goes into mass production per India’s Air Force needs.

What’s Next?

AFP AFP

India is rumoured to become Russia’s first partner to receive hypersonic technologies for its BrahMos. It’s dubbed BrahMos-II and this devastating projectile will hurtle towards its target at 2.5 km/s (9 250 km/h; 5 750 mph; or eight times faster than the speed of sound!) that will be enough to evade any air defense system in the world.

The first BrahMos-II hypersonic missile battle tests are expected to take place in early 2020.

