Top 7 Russian electric cars (PHOTOS)

Electric cars production in Russia has yet to spark into life. However, Russian entrepreneurs and companies, with an eye on Tesla's achievements, are giving it their best shot. We present the most interesting projects to date.

1. Zetta

Zetta Vitaly Arkhireev Vitaly Arkhireev

Development of this budget electric four-seater with a top speed of 120 km/h began in 2016 at the private Zetta plant in Togliatti (798 km from Moscow). Depending on the battery capacity, the vehicle can cover 200–560 km on a single charge

The company plans to sell up to 15,000 units a year. Production was planned for Q1 2020, but we are still waiting for news about the start date. Pity, because the price for the basic model was set at a very affordable 450,000 rubles ($6,500).

2. Marussia

Marussia Legion Media Legion Media

The Marussia was the first Russian supercar — its prototype, unveiled in 2008, cost from 4.6 million rubles ($66,000) upwards. About 30 prototypes were made in total, but in 2014 the development company went bankrupt, and production was discontinued.

In 2017, the Novosibirsk-based Vip-Service, which represented Marussia Motors in Siberia, purchases six Marussia prototypes from private garages in order to re-engineer them. The project investor was businessman Andrey Bratenkov of the Novosibirsk dealer company KB Spektr.

In May 2019, KB Spektr signed an agreement with Novosibirsk State Technical University to build an electric vehicle based on the Marussia supercar.

It was reported at the time that the project would be supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Novosibirsk Region, and that 18 months would be needed to make the electric car.

3. Eltavr-Dilizhans

Crimea-based Eltavr, which describes itself as the first Russian manufacturer of small commercial electric vehicles, unveiled a small tourist electric bus in 2019.

The vehicle was presented in five versions: from economy with a single-charge mileage of 40 km costing 1.3 million rubles ($18,600) to “city luxury” with a mileage of 180 km at a price of 2.9 million rubles ($41,600). The standard version can seat up to 11 people and travel 70 km without recharging at a maximum speed of 24 km/h. The minibus costs 1.7 million rubles ($24,400).

Eltavr plans to roll out 50 electric buses in 2020. In addition, the company produces electric trucks and catamarans in three different versions (for lake, river and sea), and will soon start developing electric scooters.

4. KamAZ-6282 and LiAZ-6274

KamAZ-6282 Andrew Nikitichev/Moskva Agency Andrew Nikitichev/Moskva Agency

These well-known (in Russia) truck makers both unveiled electric buses in 2016.

The KamAZ seats up to 85 passengers, and the LiAZ up to 75. Without recharging, the vehicles can travel up to 70 and 200 km, respectively. The buses cost up to 30 million rubles ($432,000).

LiAZ-6274 Kirill Zykov/Moscow Agency Kirill Zykov/Moscow Agency

In 2018, electric buses were launched in Moscow for use by the general public.

5. KamAZ S.H.A.T.L.

KamAZ S.H.A.T.L. Maxim Bogodvid/Sputnik Maxim Bogodvid/Sputnik

The first version of this autopiloted minibus for 8-12 passengers (whose name in Russian stands for “widely adaptive transport logistics”) was presented back in 2016, and a second version appeared in 2018. The vehicle has a top speed of 110 km/h (although it is currently programmed to a 40 km/h limit), and can cover up to 120 km without recharging.

The automatic control system consists of two roof-mounted lidars, plus cameras and ultrasonic sensors throughout the body. All wheels rotate crab-style for extra maneuverability.

The S.H.A.T.L. can travel only on predetermined routes. The system itself chooses where to stop; emergency and on-request stops are also possible by means of an internal interface.

KamAZ promises to launch mass production in 2021-2022, and passengers will be able to ride the driverless minibuses starting 2023-2024.

6. Muravey

Muravey Tarpan TulaMash

Up until the late 1990s, this Soviet three-wheeler, manufactured at the Tula Machine-Building Plant in 1959-95, was known as the Muravey (Ant). In May 2020, sales of a modern version, produced at the same factory, began in Russia. It is a small electric truck with a lifting capacity of 1 ton.

Inside the Muravey is an electric motor with a capacity of just 5 bhp. The top speed is 22 km/h, and on a single charge it can travel 70–90 km, depending on the load.

The vehicle costs 1.25 million rubles ($18,000); however, it is not yet licensed to be ridden on public roads.

7. Kalashnikov electromobiles

Electrocar Ovum for the Moscow police Kalashnikov Media/Global Look Press Kalashnikov Media/Global Look Press

In June 2018, the famous arms manufacturer released 30 IZh Pulsar electric motorcycles and four Ovum three-wheeled electric cars for the Moscow police to patrol the streets during the FIFA World Cup.

The Pulsar has a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a range of 150 km. The Ovum is capable of accelerating to 80 km/h, but for safety reasons its speed has been limited to 30 km/h. Without recharging, it too can travel up to 150 km.

In August of that same year, Kalashnikov released the Ovum Uv-4 with the same spec for the civilian market. And a year later, in August 2019, the company unveiled a new version of the Uv-4 with four wheels for taxi and car sharing.

Electro motorcycle IZH Pulsar Kalashnikov Media/Global Look Press Kalashnikov Media/Global Look Press

Also in 2018, the company presented the concept of the Sv-1 supercar, based on the body of the Soviet car IZH-21252 Kombi. The vehicle can travel 350 km on a single charge, and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in six seconds.

Since then, there has been no news of mass development or sales of the supercar, but the company’s press service said that this particular model is set to compete with Tesla.

“We’re talking about competing with Tesla because it’s a successful project. We expect it at least not to be inferior,” Sofia Ivanova, director of External Communications at Kalashnikov, told RBC.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.