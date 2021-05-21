These river boats could by running on Moscow’s waterways by 2022 (PICS)

Futuristic design, panoramic windows and breakfast on board – we present a glimpse of the river boats of the future.

The 2050.LAB National Industrial Design Center in Moscow has developed an electric river tram transport scheme for the Moskva River. Photographs of the concept have been published on the center’s website.

The bureau presented three types of river boats, all with panoramic views giving passengers a detailed view of the shoreline. All boats are equipped with ramps, wheelchairs and baby buggies, as well as compartments for bicycles and other large luggage.

Each boat will automatically count the number of passengers to keep track of available places. The seats will be ergonomic, assures 2050.LAB Chief Designer Alexei Sharshakov.

“The pitch between them [the seats] has been calculated so that a person of any build will be comfortable,” Sharshakov told the Moskva news agency.

All three boats differ slightly in terms of design, he explained.

“The first has a rather calm exterior design: it’s a modern ship that makes the passenger feel cozy and comfortable. The second is striking for the negative slope of the glass and separate captain’s cabin, which seems to hover over the water in front of the passenger compartment. This increases visibility and gives the vessel a futuristic look. Such trams will stand out at night, due to their characteristic front lights,” Sharshakov said.

In the third boat, the captain’s cabin will be located on the second floor, making the passenger view even wider, explained the designer.

For an extra charge, passengers can enjoy breakfast on board. As per the concept, the boats will stop at river stations equipped with sheltered seats, as well as parking and car sharing facilities. In addition, shuttle buses will run to and from the nearest subway station. This requires synchronized boat and bus timetables, which passengers will be able to monitor in a special mobile app, as well as buy tickets.

Regular electric river boat services are due to be launched in Moscow in 2022-23, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport Maxim Liksutov said in a radio interview.

“Currently, only tourist and leisure boats sail in the capital. <...> We plan to make regular commuter services just as successful. <...> The vessels will be in the best traditions of the city: environmentally friendly, no harmful emissions into the air or water, fully electric-powered. No other country has anything like it yet,” Liksutov explained.

